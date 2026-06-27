Horse racing tips: Best bets at the Curragh on Sunday

Andrew Asquith is back with his Sunday column and has a couple of selections at the Curragh, including a strong one in the Irish Derby.

Aidan O’Brien has had a stranglehold on the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for some years now, winning six of the last 10 renewals, and he’s responsible for half the field in this year’s edition. Ryan Moore has seemingly stuck with Benvenuto Cellini, the notorious non-runner in the Derby at Epsom which Christmas Day won in taking fashion. It may be that Benvenuto Cellini is the best of the O’Brien quartet, but he’s very short for a race which I think has some depth, especially more than the Chester Vase he won so impressively on his reappearance. Admittedly, he did run to a decent figure that day, and was probably not suited by the ground at Epsom, so is well worth another chance, but not at a general 6/4 in my opinion at least. Christmas Day is surprisingly as big as 5/1 at the time of writing, but that is probably because all of his wins so far have come on ground with some form of soft in the going description, so he needs to prove he’s just as effective on a sound surface. He is at least 5lb clear of his rivals on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings, so commands maximum respect, but for me, the horse in the field who has excited me the most this season is the Owen Burrows-trained RAAHEEB.

He’s a brother to a couple of top-class horses in Hukum and Baaeed, a superb bloodline and he has looked a potential top-notcher in winning both of his starts so far. The maiden he won over seven furlongs at Ascot on his sole start last year has worked out well, and he looked a horse to follow upped to a mile and a quarter on his return in a Derby trial at Sandown on his return at Epsom. There was plenty to like about the manner of that performance, always traveling well and displaying a smart turn of foot to settle matters with some conviction. Admittedly, that form has taken some knocks since, but he was much the best horse on the day and the timefigure wasn’t bad, either.

I also like the fact that Owen Burrows didn’t want to rush him into the Derby at Epsom, raising the point that it may have come too soon in his development, and the time off since Sandown can only have helped him mature. Burrows has proven over the years that he’s an astute trainer to say the least, especially in Group 1 races, and for Raaheeb to be rated just 6lb inferior to Christmas Day on Timeform’s scale after just two starts suggests we’re dealing with a potentially top-class colt. His price has gotten a little skinnier since declarations, but I still see him as the most likely winner and think it could contract a little more from his current 11/4. The Currgah is a nice galloping track which has an uphill straight of three furlongs, which will set up perfectly for Raaheeb who is sure to stay a mile and a half – he’s more in the mould of his brother Hukum than Baaeed. I think he’s got the most potential of these, still looking a little raw at Sandown for me, and I’m of the opinion that he’s going to take another massive step forward now faced with better opposition. Earlier on the card, I think that CROWN OF OAKS is overpriced in the Dubai Duty Free International Stakes, a Group 3 over a mile and a quarter.

This horse has always had a big reputation, some of his SPs before opening his account an example, and his record since undergoing a gelding operation is just short of exemplary. Indeed, his sole defeat since undergoing that operation came over this course and distance in a big-field, competitive handicap which has worked out well, but that run came just eight days after his blew his opposition apart over a similar trip at Ascot, winning that one by six and a half lengths and looking all over a pattern performer. Crown of Oaks benefited from a longer break to come back and win the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot on his final start, ridden prominently back at a mile, holding on gamely at the finish when a couple of rock-solid handicappers came to challenge who both produced career-best efforts. That was another signal that he’s ready for a higher grade and, though he’s not been seen since, this has likely been a big target for him given the shrewd outfit that own him. His trainer William Haggas has a 25% strike rate with horses returning from 250 days or more off the track in his career, so he’ll be more than ready for this, and he also arguably has the most potential to improve further in this field. Preview posted at 15:05 BST on 27/06/2026