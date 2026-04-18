Horse racing tips: Best bets at the Curragh on Sunday April 19

Andrew Asquith returns from a short break with two selections at the Curragh on Sunday.
Sunday View: Sunday April 19
1pt win Likedbymike in the 13:50 Curragh at 8/1 (bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt e.w. L L Koulsty in the 16:45 Curragh at 8/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
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There is a decent card at the Curragh on Sunday, featuring an interesting renewal of the Alleged Stakes, which sees the return of Twain.
He didn’t make his debut until October of his two-year-old season, but he made a very good impression, beating a couple of shorter-priced stablemates by six lengths in style, and he remarkably followed up in the Group 1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud just eight days later.
Twain was comfortably on top of another stablemate that day who went on to win the Dee Stakes at Chester last season, so the form has a solid look to it, and for him to achieve such a feat in a very short time indicates he’s got plenty of ability.
He didn’t see the track last season, however, several niggly injuries holding him back, but he’s clearly ready to roll again, and looks a most intriguing runner for his masterclass trainer. Aidan O’Brien stated in a recent stable tour that he was being aimed at the Lockinge, though, and he was quick to say after he won in France he’s a horse with a lot of speed.
I’m therefore curious to see that he’s returning over a mile and a quarter, especially given his pedigree doesn’t scream out middle-distance performer – he’s a half-brother to five and six furlong winners, who admittedly stayed further, but his dam was a winner up to seven furlongs. The trip is a query, so it will be a watching brief for me, but it would be no surprise if he blew this field apart given how good he looked as a juvenile.
I’m going to focus on the handicaps and first up is LIKEDBYMIKE in the SIS Supporting Irish Racing Handicap over five furlongs. She represents a trainer who doesn’t have many runners, but she started life in handicaps from a mark of 90, which quickly fell last year following a hit and miss season.
I thought she shaped especially well on her return to action in heavy ground over six furlongs at this course earlier this month, travelling like the best horse at the weights before the trip in the conditions and lack of a recent run seemingly told.
Likedbymike lost several places in the final 100 yards but she was in the firing line and looking a big threat – she traded at 1.87 in running on Betfair – entering the final furlong. That run suggests she’s returned in top form and this drop back to the minimum trip should work a treat given the speed she showed the last day.
She recorded a good figure when opening her account at Cork as a two-year-old, backed up by a smart timefigure, and she had some good form in handicaps from similar marks last season. There should be a good pace for her to aim at with a couple in here who like to go forward and, if coming on for her return as expected, she’s definitely on a competitive mark, while slightly quicker ground will also be in her favour.
I also like the look of L L KOULSTY in the 1xbet.ie Supports Safe Gambling Handicap. He showed a bit amidst inexperience on his debut in a strongly-run maiden over seven furlongs at Leopardstown which has worked out last year and he was much improved when opening his account dropped to six furlongs at Cork next time.
That was also a well-run race which has thrown up several subsequent winners and he displayed a terrific attitude to come out on top in a tight finish, just getting his head in front in the dying strides.
L L Koulsty was backed off the boards on his return from five months off in an ordinary minor event at Newcastle in February, but he did too much too soon on his first try at a mile.
However, once he settled, he travelled like a horse who has a fair bit of ability before his earlier exertions, along with an absence took their toll in the closing stages, especially at a track which has a stiff finish.
The return to seven furlongs looks the right move and soft ground shouldn’t bother him given it was similar when winning at Cork. On the pick of his efforts, and opening mark of 80 looks very workable, while he also gets a handy weight-for-age allowance taking on his elders. The addition of first-time cheekpieces will help his concentration and he has the potential to progress past some of these more exposed types.
Preview posted at 16:45 BST on 18/04/2026
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