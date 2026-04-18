Horse racing tips: Best bets at the Curragh on Sunday April 19

There is a decent card at the Curragh on Sunday, featuring an interesting renewal of the Alleged Stakes, which sees the return of Twain.

He didn’t make his debut until October of his two-year-old season, but he made a very good impression, beating a couple of shorter-priced stablemates by six lengths in style, and he remarkably followed up in the Group 1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud just eight days later.

Twain was comfortably on top of another stablemate that day who went on to win the Dee Stakes at Chester last season, so the form has a solid look to it, and for him to achieve such a feat in a very short time indicates he’s got plenty of ability.

He didn’t see the track last season, however, several niggly injuries holding him back, but he’s clearly ready to roll again, and looks a most intriguing runner for his masterclass trainer. Aidan O’Brien stated in a recent stable tour that he was being aimed at the Lockinge, though, and he was quick to say after he won in France he’s a horse with a lot of speed.

I’m therefore curious to see that he’s returning over a mile and a quarter, especially given his pedigree doesn’t scream out middle-distance performer – he’s a half-brother to five and six furlong winners, who admittedly stayed further, but his dam was a winner up to seven furlongs. The trip is a query, so it will be a watching brief for me, but it would be no surprise if he blew this field apart given how good he looked as a juvenile.

I’m going to focus on the handicaps and first up is LIKEDBYMIKE in the SIS Supporting Irish Racing Handicap over five furlongs. She represents a trainer who doesn’t have many runners, but she started life in handicaps from a mark of 90, which quickly fell last year following a hit and miss season.