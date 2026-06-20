Horse racing tips: Best bets at Pontefract on Sunday

The Pontefract Castle Fillies’ Stakes is a race which Ralph Beckett has won for the last two years, and he has another big chance to make it three in a row with Revoir.

She is a useful filly who has plenty of solid form to her name in listed and pattern company, notably her excellent second in a strong event at Haydock on her return last month which was arguably a career-best effort.

However, she remains with just her debut win at the backend of 2024 to her name, which is a slight concern for me, and I think she’s an opposable favourite as a result.

Merveilleux Lapin has an interesting profile, previously trained in Poland where she won the Polish Oaks, and she caught the eye on her debut for Owen Burrows in a handicap over a mile and a quarter at Windsor last month.

She arguably should have won on that occasion, not getting a fair cut of it having met some trouble in running, and only just failing to get up on the line. This will demand more, but she’s clearly well worth he place in this field on that evidence.

The one who makes most appeal to me, though, is the William Haggas-trained ORIONIS, who was progressive last season, winning three times, and she was much improved when making a winning return at Goodwood last month, also.