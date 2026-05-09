Horse racing tips: Best bets at Leopardstown on Sunday May 10

Andrew Asquith has a selection at Leopardstown in his latest Sunday column.

Joseph O’Brien has an interesting recruit from France in the shape of Alcantor who heads the market in the Porsche In Support Of Breast Cancer Ireland Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown. He was only beaten three quarters of a length in a Group 1 at Longchamp last season, and that form sets the standard, however, I think the much more unexposed CATALINA DELCARPIO has the ability to lower his colours.

She has a smart pedigree and looked an exciting prospect when making a winning debut over a mile and a quarter at this course last season, and she was arguably unlucky not to follow up in a Group 3 over the same trip at Navan next time, inexperience ultimately costing her on the day. That form worked out well and she again ran a race full of promise when finishing in the places in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot next time, coping fine with the rise in class, but just not seeing the mile and a half trip out as well as the two who finished in front of her.

Catalina Delcarprio attracted support on her return from 10 months off recently and she shaped well dropped to a mile at the Curragh, promising a bit more than her final position, looming up three furlongs out and leading briefly before finding less than looked likely. That run came at a time when the yard wasn’t firing on all cylinders, while testing conditions and first run in a while are possible excuses too. Paddy Twomey has his string in much better order now, though, having saddled six winners from his last seven runners, and a big step forward is expected from Catalina Delcarpio now returned to a sounder surface. Preview posted 14:55 on 09/05/2026