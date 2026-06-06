Horse racing tips: Best bets at Goodwood on Sunday June 7

Andrew Asquith had a 7/2 winner in his last Sunday column and returns with two more selections at Goodwood.

There is a good card at Goodwood on Sunday, featuring a couple of interesting Listed races with some competitive handicaps sprinkled in. The ground is currently good to soft, soft in places, but with more rain forecast throughout Saturday (up to 12mm), there is the potential for that description to change to soft all over. The ground will be a question mark for many in the Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies’ Stakes, but the horse who interests me most is LIGHT OF PARIS, who is out of a German mare who won in heavy ground, and her stride data suggests she’ll be suited by slower ground.

She’s from a good family, bred to be smart, and showed the benefit of her debut experience when opening her account on good-to-firm ground over this trip at Ascot last month. The odds-on favourite set a modest pace that day, but Light of Paris displayed a good turn of foot in the straight to go by and was just kept up to her work to hold her advantage.

The form can’t be rated too highly because of the pace, but Light of Paris left the impression she’s potentially smart, and that form is working out well with the runner-up winning by 12 lengths next time and the fifth has also been successful since. She meets better fillies now, including her stablemate Sacred Ground, who has achieved more, but she’s fairly priced at around 9/1 given her potential and she could hardly be in better hands. Another horse who is sure to be suited by softer ground is the Ian Williams-trained HERMETIC, who was progressive in France last season, winning two of his four starts, and caught the eye on his British and stable debut at York last month.

He changed hands for €105,000 in November last year and has joined a yard that does well with similar types. All of Hermetic’s form in France came over further, but he left the impression he’s been handed a lenient mark by the British handicapper in a deep race over a mile and a quarter. Hermetic sat close to a strong pace, briefly entering the lead early in the straight, though the tank may have started to empty on his first start for seven months, while he also probably doesn’t posses the gears to mix it with that calibre of horses over the trip. Still, he stuck to his task well, a little behind the front three, but comfortably on top of the remainder, and he looks very interesting now moving significantly back up in trip to two miles. He’s a big, imposing type who has few miles on the clock and is sure to have needed that run. The ground won’t be an issue for him and the booking of Billy Loughnane suggests a big run is expected – he has a 21% strike rate for the yard. Preview posted at 17:35 BST on 06/06/2026