Horse racing tips: Best bets at Doncaster on Sunday March 29

Andrew Asquith had an 11/2 winner in his last Sunday column and returns with two more selections at Doncaster.

Racing continues at Doncaster on Sunday and, while it may not have the same amount of quality as Saturday’s card, there are still some interesting handicaps to delve into. One horse who interests me is GOLDEN STRIKE in the William Hill Epic Boosts Handicap over seven furlongs. This horse looked promising as a juvenile when beating a now-useful sort at Ayr, and he did nothing wrong when winning the first start of his three-year-old campaign, either.

He seemingly had a setback after that win and didn’t really pull any trees up last year. As a result, he fell down the weights, but the fitting of a visor has really invigorated him on the all-weather of late, resuming winning ways in some style at Newcastle last month, and he’s done little wrong in filling the runner-up spot in two starts since. Golden Strike wasn’t seen to best effect on his latest start at Newcastle in what was an above average race for the grade, ridden in contrasting fashion to the winner, held up in a steadily-run race which allowed a thriving type to get first run on the field.

He finished with a real flourish that day, having around seven lengths to make up passing the two-furlong pole, which proved an impossible task, but he still was well on top of the remainder at the line. That was a big effort, which is also backed up by his closing sectional, running the final three furlongs fastest of all and just over half a second quicker than the winner. That form has been franked by Goldmoyne, who has won twice again since, and the set up of this race will almost certainly suit Golden Strike better. He’s a strong traveller who is often held up and, as we saw on Saturday, those tactics were seen to good effect with the prevailing headwind. There’s still scope in his mark and he’s won on soft earlier in his career so forecast ground conditions shouldn’t be a problem. Another I’m keen on is HARVEY in the William Hill NRMB On The Grand National Handicap. This is a competitive race and I think Port of London is on the short side given both of his wins so far have come when making all on the all-weather. He’s still unexposed and represents powerful connections, but executing those tactics in this field, at a track like Doncaster, is a different kettle of fish.

Harvey himself still isn’t totally exposed and he has an interesting background, trained by Peter Chapple-Hyam but campaigned in France as a juvenile, winning a minor event at Clairefontaine by six lengths on his second start, and he was highly tried afterwards, not disgraced in Group 3 and Group 1 company. He switched to Christophe Ferland in France last year but, for whatever reason, it didn’t work out, only seeing the track two times. Harvey has since switched to the adept Ian Williams yard and he’s shaped with promise in two starts over a mile at Kempton recently, too fresh on his yard debut but very much catching the eye last time. He settled much better on that occasion, travelling strongly settled in rear from a wide draw, but a sedate gallop up to halfway resulted in the race turning tactical, and he did especially well to be beaten just two lengths considering his track position. Harvey made up plenty of ground in the straight, easily faring best of those who were ridden patiently, and it was encouraging how strong he was at the line now moving back up in trip. He is another whose performance can be upgraded when taking sectionals into account, the fastest of all in the final three furlongs. He’s ran twice at similar trips to this previously and given the way he shaped at Kempton he should appreciate the extra emphasis on stamina. This galloping track with its long straight should suit his run style also and the handicapper may have taken a chance leaving him on the same mark. Preview posted at 1705 GMT on 28/03/2026