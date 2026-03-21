Horse racing tips: Best bets at Carlisle and Naas on Sunday March 22

Andrew Asquith has two selections at Carlisle and Naas on Sunday.

There is good racing in Ireland on Sunday and the Irish Racing Writers Association Madrid Handicap looks another good renewal. It is a handicap which has thrown up some classy types, notably Awtaad and Paddington, both of whom went on to win Group 1s, the latter winning four of them. Causeway, representing the same connections, has a similar profile to Paddington, and will likely prove much better than a mark of 94. He has plenty of fancy entries and he could follow a similar path, but Aidan O’Brien has only had four runners this year, and all of them have looked like they needed it. Therefore, today looks the day to take Causeway on, especially in what is likely to be very testing ground. There are plenty of interesting alternatives, but the one who makes most appeal to me is BREAKING DAWN, who is also making his handicap debut. He showed promise in a couple of starts at this track last season, not beaten too far by some promising types, and he justified good support on his return at the Curragh last weekend fitted with first-time cheekpieces.

He had no problem with the drop to six furlongs and always looked in control once he quickened into the lead approaching the final furlong in similar ground conditions to what he will face here.

That may not have been the deepest maiden, but he was clearly the best horse by quite some way, and he enters handicaps on what looks a potentially lenient mark. The return to seven furlongs will suit him well and he’ll likely be seen to even better effect in what promises be a truly-run race. There’s some competitive racing at Carlisle also and one horse who needs keeping on side is the Sandy Thomson-trained WOLFBURG in the Racing Post+ Subscription Go North Monet’s Garden Series Final Handicap Chase.

He looked one who had problems, but he’s a lightly-raced seven-year-old who has made a positive start over fences this season, leaving the form of his debut in this sphere well behind when opening his account over a similar trip to this at Wetherby on Boxing Day. The fitting of first-time cheekpieces and tongue tie seemingly proved the catalyst, winning with plenty in hand from the favourite who arrived in good heart, and that form has worked out well. Wolfburg looked ahead of his mark in his follow up attempt at Catterick, too, travelling like the best horse at the weights, but failing to get home upped significantly in trip. He benefited from a return to this trip when beaten just a head over this course and distance by the reopposing Trac last month, but he was unlucky to bump into a well-treated, rejuvenated rival. You could argue he was an unlucky loser, though, some sloppy leaps and trouble in-running coming at an important stage of the race, but he still pushed the winner all the way to the line. The handicapper has raised him 2lb since, meaning he meets Trac on slightly better terms, but he still appeals as one who is ahead of the assessor, while he’s still open to further improvement as a chaser, one of the least exposed in this field. The forecast ground promises to be fine and, with a strong pace likely, it will suit his run style, so a big run is expected for an in-form yard. Preview posted at 16.45 GMT on 21/03/2026