Horse racing tips: Ascot day five fancies

Check out the Timeform verdict and top rated for each race on day five of Royal Ascot, plus some key quotes from connections.

Timeform verdict: Aidan O'Brien has won 4 of the last 7 runnings and in PEARLS AND RUBIES has a very exciting filly who can land the spoils. She oozed class when overcoming inexperience to make a winning start at Navan and is sure to improve for this stiffer test. La Guarida looked very good herself when scoring at Goodwood and can progress upped in trip. Golden Mind, a half-brother to Perfect Power who won at this meeting in 2021 and 2022, is also of firm interest after his Leicester victory. Timeform top-rated: La Guarida (2lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very strong

Timeform verdict: COVEY marked himself down as a pattern-class performer in the making when blowing apart a competitive Haydock handicap in a good time 4 weeks ago and interestingly pitched in here by his leading stable, he's expected to make a bold bid to make it 4 wins from 5 starts. The Antarctic ran out a good winner of a Group 3 on his latest outing and is feared, along with the unbeaten Enfjaar. Olivia Maralda and Mysterious Night also make each-way appeal. Timeform top-rated: Olivia Maralda (1lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very strong

Timeform verdict: With conditions likely to be on the quick side, Australian-raider ARTORIUS makes the most appeal. He was a strong-finishing third in this race last year and looked better than ever when successful in a Group 1 at Randwick in March. Wellington is another from overseas who is high on the shortlist, while everything is in place for another big run from Rohaan at this meeting. Timeform top-rated: Highfield Princess (3lb clear) Draw Bias: Favours high Pace Forecast: Strong Key quote, John Quinn, Highfield Princess: “We left her down (at Ascot) all week and looked at her on Thursday morning and she seems fine, so we’re quite happy to roll the dice. “Plenty of horses have run well in both races, so it’s doable. She seems bright and she’s no travelling to do, which is important.”

Timeform verdict: FREE WIND's Middleton Stakes form received a boost when the runner-up took the Duke of Cambridge earlier in the week and George Strawbridge's 5-y-o can mark herself down as a contender for top honours in the second half of this season by claiming the scalp of last month's Brigadier Gerard winner Hukum. Deauville Legend may prove best of the remainder. Timeform top-rated: Hukum (3lb clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Even

17.00 Wokingham Stakes Timeform verdict: ORAZIO has looked a colt destined for pattern company this season and remains ahead of the handicapper despite being hit with a 9 lb rise for his impressive C&D success so gets the vote. Bielsa seemed right back to his best when resuming winning ways at York's Dante meeting and rates the chief threat to Charlie Hills's low-mileage 4-y-o, although Khanjar could have a big say too if the fitting of cheekpieces has the desired effect. Lethal Levi and Spirit of Light complete the shortlist. Timeform top-rated: Orazio (1lb clear) Draw Bias: Strongly favours high Pace Forecast: Very strong

Timeform verdict: Frankie Dettori's final Royal Ascot ride is KNOCKBREX and Charlie Johnston's charge might just be up to providing the fairytale ending. His early-season novice form is strong and for a good part of his 1½m York handicap debut he looked a horse ahead of his mark, a point he can prove back down at 1¼m. Canute is feared most on the back of his cosy Navan success. The selection's stablemate Lion of War should relish the step back up in trip and also makes the shortlist along with Have Secret. Timeform top-rated: Lion Of War (1lb clear) Draw Bias: Favours high Pace Forecast: Very strong