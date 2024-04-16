Sporting Life
Ryan Moore is all smiles after winning on Auguste Rodin
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore

Horse racing preview: Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore and Rachael Blackmore

By Sporting Life
16:31 · THU April 25, 2024

Betfair columnists Rachael Blackmore and Ryan Moore share their thoughts ahead of Sunday's action.

Ryan Moore

For more exclusive Ryan Moore content visit: betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore

13:45 Navan - Camille Pissarro

We had seven in here originally but we rely on Camille Pissarro and this Wootton Bassett colt is a half-brother to Richmond Stakes winner Golden Horne and Line Of Departure, both very good horses. I’d like to think he will put on a good show here, but I am sure others will feel the same. Donnacha’s Sorella Carina is a half-sister to Porta Fortuna, for example.

14:17 Navan - His Majesty

We have three in here and all have similar form claims. I ride His Majesty. He didn’t show his best in the Phoenix Stakes on his final start last season but his string of placed efforts in Group 2 and 3 company before that gives him every chance here.

14:52 Navan - Everlasting

Everlasting, a half-sister to the Irish Derby runner-up Adelaide River, ran well enough on her return in Group 3 company over 1m at the Curragh last month and she could be better suited by this 1m2f trip. I’d have happily ridden her or our other filly Wingspan, who picked up well on deep ground to win at Leopardstown on her debut. She is a beautifully bred filly, by Dubawi out of Hydrangea, who won in Group 1 company over a mile and 1m4f, and this extra 2f could really suit her, too. We shouldn’t get carried away though, as she goes from maiden to Group company here and Purple Lily is very much the one to beat in this, but hopefully we have two fair shots.

16:00 Navan - Kyprios

He clearly had a truncated campaign last year, but he returned to run a couple of very good races at the back-end. He was obviously even better in 2022, when he went unbeaten, and won four Group 1s in a row. He actually started off by winning this very race that year, and we are very happy with him at home. He is the obvious one to beat.

Rachael Blackmore

For more exclusive Rachael Blackmore content visit https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/

