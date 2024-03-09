Horse racing podcast: Taking The Reins

Brought to you in association with the Professional Jockeys' Association, we're delighted to be joined by Patrick Mullins for the latest episode in our podcast series.

Alongside host Adam McNamara, Patrick opens up on that argument with his cousin Danny Mullins, life at Closutton and working with his dad, thoughts on both Ruby Walsh and Paul Townend, his love for Manchester United, the career ambitions he still has, and there's still so much more is packed in.

So with the Festival almost upon us, sit back and enjoy some fascinating insight into the wonderful world of Patrick Mullins, we're certain you'll enjoy it.