Horse racing podcast: Taking The Reins

We're delighted to welcome Rossa Ryan to the hotseat.

He's a jockey who claimed the first Group One triumph in 2023 in remarkable style, and his career continues to go from strength-to-strength.

In this instalment we find out all about what makes Rossa tick, his journey within the sport to date – including time at Willie Mullins' Closutton yard as a youngster, his spell in the AMO Racing role and advice he received from Kia Joorabchian.

There's also a fascinating discussion on his dramatic July Cup success on board Shaquille, which really isn't to be missed.