Taking The Reins - Rossa Ryan
Taking The Reins - Rossa Ryan

Horse racing podcast: Taking The Reins

By Sporting Life
12:25 · SAT November 11, 2023

Episode two of our groundbreaking new podcast Taking The Reins, which is produced in association with the Professional Jockeys Association, goes live at 6pm on Sunday.

We're delighted to welcome Rossa Ryan to the hotseat.

He's a jockey who claimed the first Group One triumph in 2023 in remarkable style, and his career continues to go from strength-to-strength.

In this instalment we find out all about what makes Rossa tick, his journey within the sport to date – including time at Willie Mullins' Closutton yard as a youngster, his spell in the AMO Racing role and advice he received from Kia Joorabchian.

There's also a fascinating discussion on his dramatic July Cup success on board Shaquille, which really isn't to be missed.

Click here to listen on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

