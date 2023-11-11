Horse racing podcast: Taking The Reins

Episode two of our groundbreaking new podcast Taking The Reins, which is produced in association with the Professional Jockeys Association, goes live at 6pm on Sunday.
We're delighted to welcome Rossa Ryan to the hotseat.
He's a jockey who claimed the first Group One triumph in 2023 in remarkable style, and his career continues to go from strength-to-strength.
In this instalment we find out all about what makes Rossa tick, his journey within the sport to date – including time at Willie Mullins' Closutton yard as a youngster, his spell in the AMO Racing role and advice he received from Kia Joorabchian.
There's also a fascinating discussion on his dramatic July Cup success on board Shaquille, which really isn't to be missed.
