Horse racing podcast: Taking The Reins

Listen now to episode one of our groundbreaking new podcast Taking The Reins.
Produced in partnership with the Professional Jockeys Association, the series shines the spotlight on the personalities behind the stars of our sport.
In the first episode host Adam McNamara is joined by Tom Marquand who offers fascinating insight into his career - and life so far.
He’s a Classic-winning jockey who rode over 1,000 winners by the age of 25, with 11 victories coming in Group One company on the global stage.
Settle in and you’ll find out all about his caeer in the saddle; how his love for racing was sparked, the value of his early years spent at Richard Hannon’s, fascinating insight into his champion apprentice title glory and more recently his burgeoning partnership with William Haggas.
Tom discusses that “feeling of hitting the line” in his breakthrough victory at the highest level aboard Addeybb in Australia back in 2020, and his aim to ride with more flair and showcase his abilities even further.
His success on board Quickthorn in this year's Qatar Goodwood Cup is a perfect example of that.
Away from the racing, Tom opens-up on his unique upbringing, his marriage to Hollie Doyle and the challenge of going head-to-head with his wife on the biggest of stages, plus his thoughts and aspirations for life outside of the saddle when the time eventually comes to retire.
Series One of Taking The Reins contains seven episodes and premieres at 6pm each Sunday. Next week Rossa Ryan is in the hotseat.
