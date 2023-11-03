Horse racing podcast: Taking The Reins

Produced in partnership with the Professional Jockeys Association, the series shines the spotlight on the personalities behind the stars of our sport.

In the first episode host Adam McNamara is joined by Tom Marquand who offers fascinating insight into his career - and life so far.

He’s a Classic-winning jockey who rode over 1,000 winners by the age of 25, with 11 victories coming in Group One company on the global stage.

Settle in and you’ll find out all about his caeer in the saddle; how his love for racing was sparked, the value of his early years spent at Richard Hannon’s, fascinating insight into his champion apprentice title glory and more recently his burgeoning partnership with William Haggas.