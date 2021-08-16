Horse Racing Pedigree Focus: Bartzella

This week it’s a late-developing three-year-old filly who’s the subject of Pedigree Focus. Sent off second favourite for a fillies’ maiden over a mile and a quarter at Goodwood, BARTZELLA (Timeform rating 81p) fared best of the three newcomers in the field as Pyledriver’s half-sister Country Pyle, sent off at 5/4, could finish only third. Bartzella looked a stronger stayer than the favourite, coming from a long way back and staying on in the final fifty yards to be well on top at the finish in beating Blazeon Five by a length.

Bartzella carries the colours of Anthony Oppenheimer, as did both her sire Golden Horn and dam Primevere. During an exceptional three-year-old campaign, Golden Horn won the Derby, Eclipse, Irish Champion Stakes and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe before embarking on a stud career under the Darley banner at Dalham Hall in Newmarket. Golden Horn has proven something of an enigma as a stallion, as he has had no shortage of horses rated 100+ in his first couple of crops but 2019 Sweet Solera Stakes winner West End Girl remains his only winner at pattern level.

Interestingly, four of his five Listed winners are also fillies. For the record, Timeform’s highest-rated horse by Golden Horn is Bartzella’s four-year-old stablemate Al Zaraqaan who is rated 117 on the all-weather after winning the Rosebery Handicap at Kempton in the spring.

Bartzella’s dam Primevere was a smart filly (rated 113) who won a couple of Listed contests over a mile and a quarter, at Salisbury at three and Goodwood at four. Primevere’s other winner is Sucellus who was a useful winner at up to a mile and a quarter for John Gosden but whose latest win, now with Oliver Greenall, came at Haydock in July over seven furlongs, the same distance over which grandam Tree Peony gained her only success in a Newbury maiden for Charlton and Oppenheimer.