Horse racing insight: Oisin Murphy on his Saturday rides at Sandown

SATURDAY SANDOWN RIDES DEVIL’S ANGEL – 1.00 Sandown

He’s in good form for Jedd O’Keefe. Fifth in the grey horse handicap at Newmarket last time out, the stiff finish at Sandown should suit and he still looks fairly well treated.

He’s done nothing wrong. He’s a very weak horse to look at but his work at home has always been solid and he’d have an each-way chance.

She won on debut on the July Course at Newmarket last time out and she takes on the colts here in the Group 3 Betway Solario Stakes. Andrew wanted to have a stab at the race and her owner-breeder wanted to have a go. The form of her maiden is working out okay with the runner-up Kawida winning since.

One of the main reasons I’m going down to Sandown on Saturday, AURIA is a lovely filly who goes for the Group 3 Atalanta Stakes. She’s a half to Beat The Bank and is progressing quickly, she’s improving and I’m looking forward to her. Any rain would help.

He’ll be favourite – or he should be – for the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap if it stays Good to Firm. Things didn’t work out for him the last time he went to Sandown but he’d previously rediscovered the winning thread and he’s still in good form at home.

This looks a good bit of placing from Saeed. She’s a lightly-raced filly who just got headed on her handicap debut last-time out at Leicester. Hopefully she’s learnt from that and can improve again.

I’m just a little bit worried about the inside draw. Arabic Charm will probably go forward and I’d just prefer to be drawn out wider even in a small field like this. Nebulosa has the hood on but if she gets a clear run she can win a race like this.

Harrow highlight after day one disappointments

ALCOHOL FREE simply didn’t stay in the Juddmonte International. She relaxed great and was very professional and amicable to ride, but it was apparent before I really went for her that the petrol tank was near empty.

It was a pretty uncomplicated race, it was very even, there were no hard luck stories and I hope we can freshen her up now and go to Ascot on Champions Day for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

We all respect Palace Pier and Baaeed, but Alcohol Free will be respected, too. Remember she’s been on the go all season, we trained her for a Guineas, so we’ll see how she comes out of the race and go from there.

IMPERIAL FIGHTER ran well in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes and there’s more to come from him. We didn’t go quick early but we didn’t hack, then after two furlongs we really took off and it took the sting out of the others.

We were all off the bridle, so fair play to the Mark Johnston horse, Royal Patronage, who kept going all the way to the line for a deserved success.