Sporting Life is proud to release our latest racing documentary - High Stakes: The story of the Sunday Series - in partnership with Sky Bet.
Episode one follows the first four meetings of the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Hamilton, York, Musselburgh and Pontefract as jockeys, owners and trainers compete to win some of racing's largest prize pots, with £1.2million available across the six-meeting competition.
We visit one of the biggest characters in the sport, 91-year-old trainer Mick Easterby, to witness his relationship with granddaughter and jockey Joanna Mason. We follow the stories of Mason and fellow jockeys Sam James, Clifford Lee and Jason Hart as they compete to be the first to claim seven wins and take the jockey's £100,000 prize.
The same prize total is on offer to the owner of the horse that is first to three wins, with the Karl Burke-trained Eilean Dubh and Keith Dalgleish's Evaluation emerging as front runners, and we go behind-the-scenes at Burke's yard to see what goes into his success.
The Sky Bet Sunday Series still has two meetings remaining, at Haydock on August 7 and Sandown on Sunday August 22, with High Stakes episode two going live at the conclusion of the Series.
