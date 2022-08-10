In the latest part of the series examining the state of play in each division, Adam Houghton outlines how the milers rank based on Timeform ratings.

Haggas ace top of the tree Now unbeaten in nine starts, it’s fair to say that Baaeed has dominated the miling division for much of the last 12 months. After ending his three-year-old campaign with victories in the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, he has taken his form up another notch this season with further wins in the Lockinge Stakes, Queen Anne Stakes and Sussex Stakes. With a Timeform rating of 134, Baaeed is on a par with Kingman among the best milers trained in Britain and Ireland since the days of Frankel. And, having proved himself much the best of his generation at this trip, he is now set to step up to a mile and a quarter for the first time in the Juddmonte International at York, perhaps an opportunity for him to rate higher still. Provided everything goes to plan on the Knavesmire, Baaeed is reportedly set to end his career in the Champion Stakes at Ascot, so it seems likely that we’ve seen the last of him over a mile.

Godolphin three-year-olds living up to billing That leaves the other Group One races run at this trip in Europe very much up for grabs, starting with Sunday’s Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville in which Coroebus (127) is set to make his next appearance after a small setback ruled him out of a clash with Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes. Coroebus will be trying to complete a Group One hat-trick at Deauville after winning both his previous starts this season in the 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes, showing form at Newmarket which identifies him as the top-rated three-year-old miler we’ve seen so far. Trained by Charlie Appleby, Coroebus looked a top-class performer in the making when winning the 2000 Guineas, displaying an immediate turn of foot to land the spoils by three quarters of a length from stablemate Native Trail (125), who has since won the Irish 2000 Guineas and finished a close-up third in the Eclipse.

Coroebus didn’t run to anything like the same level when he followed up in the St James’s Palace Stakes, though. On that occasion the first five were covered by barely half a length at the line, largely because of a modest gallop which didn't get the field strung out. Big weekend for fans of Maljoom Perhaps the horse to take out of the race was Maljoom (121p), who looked an unlucky loser after meeting trouble on the rail just as those around him were starting to hit top gear. He again showed a very good turn of foot once finally seeing some daylight, but the damage had already been done and he had to settle for fourth place (beaten a head, a short head and a neck). It was a race which threw up as many questions as answers, but the pecking order in this division will hopefully be clearer come Sunday evening as Maljoom – who remains open to more improvement after just four starts – gets the opportunity to try and exact his revenge on Coroebus in the Prix Jacques le Marois.

Fillies on the prowl and shaping up well It’s not a two-horse race either as all roads also lead to Deauville for Inspiral (125), who will try to get back on track after meeting with the first defeat of her career in the Falmouth Stakes. Inspiral was sent off the 7/1-on favourite on that occasion, but she ultimately had to settle for the runner-up spot behind Prosperous Voyage (117), a filly she’d got the better of three times previously. Inspiral is clearly better than that and she had looked so good when making a winning reappearance in the Coronation Stakes (by four and three-quarter lengths) that it will be disappointing if she can't repeat that effort. That form identifies her as the top-rated three-year-old filly in this division, though she could face competition from the impressive Irish 1000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs (123p), who missed Royal Ascot due to the fast ground and remains with potential under the right conditions. The Matron Stakes is reportedly the next port of call for Homeless Songs where she could come up against leading older fillies Alcohol Free (123), who was last seen finishing third behind Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes, and Saffron Beach (121), who doubled her Group One tally with a decisive victory in last week’s Prix Rothschild.

Revenant name to note when rain arrives Modern Games (122) – another classic winner for the Appleby stable in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains – finished one place ahead of Alcohol Free in the Sussex Stakes, producing a career-best effort for all that he was no match for the winner. Similarly, Real World (125) was put in his place by Baaeed in both the Lockinge Stakes and Queen Anne Stakes, but he is no forlorn hope to win in Group One company when that horse doesn’t feature among the opposition. The Revenant (125) is already a Group One winner having won the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes back in 2020 – he also finished second in 2019 and fourth in 2021 – and that race is sure to be on his agenda again in the autumn. Now a seven-year-old, The Revenant shaped as if retaining most of his ability when winning both his starts in the spring. The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes also looks an obvious target for Aldaary (124), who won the Balmoral Handicap on the same card last year. Representing the same connections as Baaeed, he hasn’t been since winning a Listed race at Haydock in May but should have a busy autumn campaign given his preference for soft going.

Class act back down in trip Last but not least, State of Rest (127) also deserves a mention despite the fact he hasn’t raced over a mile since June last year. He has developed into a high-class performer over middle-distances in the interim, notably registering the fourth Group One win of his career in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes this summer. State of Rest has the option of going up against Baaeed in the Juddmonte International later this month, but it seems that the Prix Jacques le Marois is his first preference. He should be just as effective over a mile and it will be very interesting to see what he can do against the likes of Coroebus, Inspiral and co.