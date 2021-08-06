Horse racing analysis: Timeform's strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a piece of form that is working out well and identify a couple of horses who will be of interest next time.

Haydock, Friday August 6 7f novice Only six runners went to post for this novice event, but they were clearly quite a talented bunch if the evidence we have is anything to go by. Indeed, three of them have been in action since and they have all done their bit to give the form a boost, identifying the winner Spacer as very much one to keep on the right side the next time he runs. Spacer is bred to be a sprinter but saw the seven furlongs out well at Haydock, finding plenty when tackled in the final furlong to land the spoils by a length and a half. He probably didn’t need to improve on the form he showed when second on his debut at the same course the previous month, but there is no doubt he remains with potential.

Runner-up El Hibri has since filled the same position in another novice event at Kempton, continuing the encouraging start he has made to his career. He was no match for the winner at Kempton but pulled clear of the rest having enjoyed the run of the race in front. He should be getting off the mark before too long and will also have the option of nurseries. King Of York and Gangway, who finished third and sixth respectively at Haydock, are the others who have raced again since. King of York passed the post in front in a novice event at Carlisle, but he was subsequently demoted in the stewards’ room after causing interference to the other principals. He was well suited by the longer trip and looks well up to winning races if building on the promise of that effort. His pedigree is also an ongoing recommendation, being by Kingman out of an unraced half-sister to the National Stakes winner Kingsfort. Gangway showed improved form when going on to finish second on his nursery debut at Musselburgh, launching a strong challenge from over a furlong out but simply finding a determined rival too good on the day. He is unlikely to go up much in the weights for that run and should remain competitive now back on an upward curve. He could make a quick reappearance at either Carlisle on Thursday or Ffos Las on Friday.