Horse racing analysis: Timeform's Prix du Moulin report

Read Timeform's report of the Prix du Moulin, which was won by rising star Baaeed.

Baaeed didn't disappoint on his much anticipated Group One debut though the merits of the placed horses are well enough established to indicate that he didn't have to improve to take his record to five out of five, with the pair who beat Order of Australia in the Jacques le Marois, Palace Pier and Poetic Flare, still above him in the pecking order among the top milers though Baaeed still having plenty of potential in a career just months old; William Haggas had previously won this for Baaeed's late owner Hamdan Al Maktoum with Aqlaam in 2009, this a first Group 1 for Shadwell since the Sheikh's death earlier in the year. BAAEED completed his rise to the top level in a career that began just three months ago and maintained his unbeaten record, having to work harder this time against better rivals but just pushed out in the end to pass the post with ears pricked; in terms of form, this didn't demand any further improvement on Baaeed's part, though he'd effectively put up a Group 1 performance in Group 3 company last time and merely confirmed that here; mid-division, typically travelled strongly, pushed along to make headway from 2f out, led over 1f out, looked in control final 1f, pushed out; he'll continue to be hard to beat and remains capable of better, though a clash with Palace Pier in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes isn't certain to come off given the latter could go for the Champion Stakes instead.

ORDER OF AUSTRALIA ran at least as well as he had done in the Jacques le Marois, just coming up against another top miler here; led for the first furlong or so before chasing the clear leader, ridden straight, unable to quicken over 1f out, kept on final 1f; he'll presumably bid to retain his Breeders' Cup title which could prove an easier task than in what's proving a hot mile division in Europe this season. VICTOR LUDORUM wasted no time getting back to form under a more patient ride after disappointing in the Jacques le Marois; slowly into stride, patiently ridden, progress straight, stayed on final 1f; there could be an opportunity for him at a slightly lower level at the Arc meeting.