Horse Racing Analysis: Timeform's Juddmonte International report

MISHRIFF had perhaps promised more than he delivered in two runs this summer, lack of fitness and then possibly lack of stamina finding him out after he'd looked a potential winner in both the Eclipse and the King George, but everything fell into place this time, under optimum conditions, as he produced a top-class performance, one backed up by the overall time and the sectional data; never far away, travelled strongly, led 2f out, quickened clear, kept on well final 1f, impressive; a rematch with St Mark's Basilica, perhaps at Leopardstown or Ascot, would be a crackerjack of a contest, though connections were suggesting intended targets rather further afield later in the year.

Any disappointment felt by the absence of St Mark's Basilica, ruled out only at the declaration stage, was swept away by the performance of the winner Mishriff, who built on the promise of his efforts behind St Mark's Basilica and Adayar in the Eclipse and King George, now under optimum conditions, routing a quality field that included another multiple Group 1-winning four-year-old, two three-year-old scorers at that level and a pair of potentially still unexposed three-year-old colts with a smart level of form, the race looking a deeper one than last year's, even if the winner didn't quite reach the same level as Ghaiyyath.

ALENQUER, somewhat surprisingly back down in trip, was no match for the winner, but ran his best race, having just the sixth race of his career, ridden more handily than the last twice, producing a performance superior to that of the winner of the Great Voltigeur, in which he might have run instead, his connections well rewarded for their boldness, as he picked up more than twice what he would have done for winning the lesser race; tracked pace, shaken up early in straight, not quicken, kept on inside final 1f, took second late on; he's entered in the St Leger and his previous performances suggest he'd have the stamina for that test, very much a leading candidate should connections opt for that route.

LOVE, a late substitute for St Mark's Basilica, had something to find to turn the tables with the winner on King George running, particularly as he was the more likely to benefit from the drop in trip, but, as there, she again didn't have the spark of last year, her efforts overall this summer suggesting she's perhaps not quite the filly she was, though still very smart; handy, shaken up 3f out, every chance 2f out, not quicken.

MOHAAFETH faced by far his toughest assignment and ran perfectly creditably, though it was a shade disappointing that he didn't finish second, having looked to come with a perfectly timed challenge for that position, his effort flattening out late on; held up, steady headway over 2f out, disputed second inside final 1f, no extra; he's a smart colt, but there were signs in his effort that he could yet be an even better one.

MAC SWINEY was essentially not good enough, though ran his second best race of the year, showing he doesn't need soft ground to run to a smart level, though it may suit him ideally, a Champion Stakes on typical Ascot autumn ground perhaps the optimum race for him in the latter part of the campaign; led, shaken up over 2f out, headed soon after, no extra final 1f.