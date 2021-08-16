Read Timeform's report on the Betfair Chase at Haydock, in which A Plus Tard easily dismissed his otherwise below-par rivals.

Even with Next Destination absent, the 2021 Betfair Chase saw its biggest field since 2014 go to post, yet in reality only A Plus Tard need have bothered, so imperious was he against a mixed bag of rivals that comprised a blend of veterans, mudlarks and those with something to prove in terms of well-being, all of them inferior to the genuinely top-class winner in any case; conditions, with the ground as lively as good for only the second time in the race's history, the other only 2 years prior itself, ought to have dictated it was no slog, though the pace had been contested, increasing at the eleventh, and only 3 were still going with any purpose by the time they reached 4 out.

A Plus Tard belied any concerns over his likely readiness on the back of some of his high-profile stablemates' - including his Cheltenham Gold Cup conqueror Minella Indo - reverses as he furthered the Irish stranglehold on the top staying chases by adding a prize that had previously eluded them, tasked with beating a crowd who could fairly be deemed second-raters at the level versus the best of his homeland but still deeply impressive in dismissing them as he did, tanking his way into things under a waiting ride and, having loomed up with another fine leap 4 out, settling it in no time once asked to take over soon after the next, putting a further 8 lengths between himself and the runner-up on the run-in alone despite barely leaving the bridle; Minella Indo came back thriving in the spring, but last season was the first that A Plus Tard had been campaigned as a staying chaser and, with only their contrasting reappearance performances to go on so far this season, he'd have to be made favourite to gain his revenge on his year-older stable-companion in March. Royale Pagaille showed in routing the Peter Marsh field he's a top-end staying chaser on his day but almost certainly needs the mud to reach that level again, shaping encouragingly with that in mind faced with contrasting conditions in doing best of the rest behind the different-calibre winner, having done plenty in alternating/sharing the lead with Bristol de Mai, his jumping becoming ragged as well, swiftly dismissed once headed soon after the third last, later said to have suffered a wound to a leg; he'll still be one to keep on side the day conditions fall more his way, perhaps in the Cotswold in the New Year, a race run on soft/heavy ground for 7 of the last 8 years.

Chatham Street Lad had finished tamely at Limerick but, in all likelihood, just failed for stamina in a far more punishing test of his reserves stepping up to a staying-distance Grade 1 (notwithstanding he was reported to have suffered a cut leg), shaping more than well enough to believe he's back in top form; patiently ridden, hit twelfth, crept closer home turn, in touch a handful of lengths behind when shaken up soon after 3 out, weakened. Clondaw Castle failed to come on from Wetherby, not that his performance at an even more unrealistic level feels fair grounds on which to assess his current form; settled in touch, lost ground fifth, outpaced before straight. Imperial Aura started 2021/22 as he'd ended last season by failing to complete (given breathing operation since bursting in the Ryanair), though the signs had been far more encouraging prior to this jumping lapse at the thirteenth, having stamina to prove but still looking full of beans when coming down, hard to believe he wouldn't have finished placed given how things unfolded in his absence.