Read the Timeform report of the Savills Chase, a thrilling edition won by Galvin.

Plenty of familiar names on show in this well-established Grade 1 contest, including the winners of the last 3 runnings, A Plus Tard - a last-gasp winner last year - sent off a short-priced favourite to become the first horse since Beef Or Salmon to win it more than once, but, having looked all set to score on the run to the last, Rachael Blackmore's mount was picked off in the shadow of the post this time around; the race didn't really begin to shape until 2 out, all 8 still within touching distance at that point.

GALVIN continued his rise up the chasing ranks to land his first victory at this level, one which puts him firmly into the Gold Cup picture (second favourite in most ante-post lists), well placed the way things went but still needing to dig very deep to come out on top, his seemingly endless reserves of stamina ultimately proving decisive; tracked pace, outpaced after 2 out, forced wide entering straight, stayed on to lead on line; reportedly heads straight to Cheltenham now, any plans to run him in the National likely to be shelved for the time being. A PLUS TARD, bidding to win this race for the second year in a row, wasn't in the same form as last time, entirely possible that his Haydock romp took more out of him than it seemed, though it is worth pointing out that his yard is hardly firing on all cylinders at present; mid-division, good progress before 2 out, loomed up entering straight, went on approaching last, caught dying strides. KEMBOY bounced back to form to make the frame in this particular race for the fourth year in a row (won it in 2018), seen to good effect the way it panned out but clearly still a top-class chaser on his day; made running, typically not always fluent, jumped right fifth, headed approaching last, kept on; connections reportedly intimated afterwards that he may be tried in headgear sooner rather than later and is likely to take plenty of beating in the Irish Gold Cup back here next time.