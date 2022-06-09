Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A competitive race of its type and definitely form to view positively, the three that came clear comprising a handicap debutant from a top yard and two last-time winners, Picual doing well to come from off a steady gallop to lead close home.

Picual improved as she made a winning handicap debut, doing well to come from last to first in a race that wasn't strongly run and having a bit in hand at the line; missed the break, held up, effort out wide two furlongs out, good headway entering final furlong; likely to progress further, she'll stay 1½m and should win more races.

Wynter Wildes ran well having been lumped up 11 lb for Hamilton, going down fighting; pressed leader, shaken up over two furlongs out, led entering final furlong, kept on well, caught dying strides; she's on the right path now and should go well again.

Dal Mallart shaped well with a view to stepping up to 1½m, lacking the winner's change of pace but sticking to the task; mid-division, shaken up on inner over two furlongs out, switched to chase leaders over a furlong out, stayed on; there'll be worse handicaps for her than this one and she's open to more improvement.

Smiling Jayne wasn't in the same form as when beating a next-time winner at Pontefract, pestered for the lead by the runner-up and backing out of it late on; made running, tackled soon after three furlongs out, headed entering final furlong, weakened.

Improvise failed to improve switched to a handicap from a mark that asks more of her but wasn't seen to optimum advantage, making her move out wide into a lifting pace; mid-division, headway out wide over three furlongs out, driven two furlongs out, weakened entering final furlong.

Elena's Gift making handicap debut, was below form up a trip that had promised to suit; close up, shuffled back three furlongs out, no threat after.

Thunder Queen was below form, a good chance that she found a recent busy spell catching up with her; close up, ridden over two furlongs out, weakened final furlong.