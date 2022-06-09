Timeform highlight two races that look like strong pieces of form for the grade and should work out well.
A competitive race of its type and definitely form to view positively, the three that came clear comprising a handicap debutant from a top yard and two last-time winners, Picual doing well to come from off a steady gallop to lead close home.
Picual improved as she made a winning handicap debut, doing well to come from last to first in a race that wasn't strongly run and having a bit in hand at the line; missed the break, held up, effort out wide two furlongs out, good headway entering final furlong; likely to progress further, she'll stay 1½m and should win more races.
Wynter Wildes ran well having been lumped up 11 lb for Hamilton, going down fighting; pressed leader, shaken up over two furlongs out, led entering final furlong, kept on well, caught dying strides; she's on the right path now and should go well again.
Dal Mallart shaped well with a view to stepping up to 1½m, lacking the winner's change of pace but sticking to the task; mid-division, shaken up on inner over two furlongs out, switched to chase leaders over a furlong out, stayed on; there'll be worse handicaps for her than this one and she's open to more improvement.
Smiling Jayne wasn't in the same form as when beating a next-time winner at Pontefract, pestered for the lead by the runner-up and backing out of it late on; made running, tackled soon after three furlongs out, headed entering final furlong, weakened.
Improvise failed to improve switched to a handicap from a mark that asks more of her but wasn't seen to optimum advantage, making her move out wide into a lifting pace; mid-division, headway out wide over three furlongs out, driven two furlongs out, weakened entering final furlong.
Elena's Gift making handicap debut, was below form up a trip that had promised to suit; close up, shuffled back three furlongs out, no threat after.
Thunder Queen was below form, a good chance that she found a recent busy spell catching up with her; close up, ridden over two furlongs out, weakened final furlong.
Likely a decent race for the level, the progressive winner doing it impressively from a pair of in-form rivals, while there was plenty of promise from Moonis back in fifth; the pace was a fair one.
Mostly Cloudy found some more improvement to follow up his Redcar win, looking a young stayer on the up, just taking a little while to hit top gear but well on top once doing so; in rear, pushed along over two furlongs out, good headway over a furlong out, led inside final furlong, drew clear, comfortably; he'll go on improving for a while yet, an extra two furlongs likely to show him in an even better light.
Moonlit Warrior produced another career best as he finished second once again, no disgrace in losing out to the progressive winner; mid-field, took keen hold, headway two furlongs out, every chance a furlong out, kept on, no impression on winner; should continue to give a good account.
Kincade, upped two furlongs in trip after eight weeks off, again ran well, shaping as though an even stiffer test of stamina will suit; mid-field, took strong hold, ridden three furlongs out, stayed on final furlong, nearest at the finish.
Claritudo backed up his Redcar form under a penalty without finding any more progression; chased leaders, took keen hold, ridden over two furlongs out, hung left two furlongs out, plugged on final furlong.
Moonis shaped much better than the bare result, trapped a little wide on the first turn and going through the race like one ahead of his opening mark, just not seeing things out over this longer trip; awkward leaving stalls, prominent, went with enthusiasm, led over three furlongs out, ridden two furlongs out, headed inside final furlong, weakened; will benefit from return to around 1½m, and one to be interested in.
Balgowan, making handicap debut after seven weeks off (over two furlong longer trip), ran best race without suggesting he's especially well handicapped; held up, headway over two furlongs out, plugged on final furlong.
Baroque Star ran respectably over two furlong longer trip; chased leaders, ridden over three furlongs out, weakened over a furlong out.
Via Serica, without the headgear on first outing since leaving Brian Meehan, wasn't entirely disgraced over two furlong longer trip; held up, ridden under three furlongs out, edged left two furlongs out, made no impression.
Masterminding, upped two furlongs in trip, never really got involved; in rear, ridden over two furlongs out, wandered, never landed a blow.
Battani, in first-time tongue strap, again failed to beat a single rival; led, ridden home turn, headed early in straight, weakened.
