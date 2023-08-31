Horse racing analysis | Three newcomers to note

Timeform's Tony McFadden flags up three interesting newcomers starting out on Saturday.

Supreme Beauty - 15:50 Beverley Park Bloom showed only fairly useful form during her career, winning a maiden at the Curragh and a conditions race at Deauville, but she boasts a stellar pedigree being by Galileo and out of Alluring Park who is a daughter of Park Express, an Irish Champion Stakes winner who produced Derby winner New Approach. Park Bloom may not have met expectations on the racecourse but the Galileo and Alluring Park mating proved much more successful on other occasions - she's a full sister to Oaks winner Was and the smart Derrinstown winner Douglas Macarthur. Park Bloom's first foal, a filly by No Nay Never called Supreme Beauty, fetched 375,000 guineas as a yearling and starts off at Beverley for James Horton.

Inherit - 16:10 Sandown The seven-furlong fillies' maiden features a couple of juveniles in Beautiful Love and Classical Song who shaped with plenty of promise when placed on debut and it will probably take a useful effort from a newcomer to prevail here. However, Inherit certainly has an eye-catching pedigree being by Kingman and the first foal out of Queen's Trust, who enjoyed her finest hour when winning the 2016 Breeders' Cup Filly And Mare Turf at Santa Anita. She showed very smart form to make the top-level breakthrough at the Breeders' Cup but had gone close in a few Group 1s prior to that, finishing placed in the Nassau, Yorkshire Oaks and Ascot's Fillies And Mares Stakes. Like her dam Queen's Trust, Inherit is trained by Sir Michael Stoute.

Guinevere's Spirit - 17:40 Navan Guinevere's Spirit has an appealing pedigree as she is out of an unraced half-sister to the top-class Authorized, who memorably provided Frankie Dettori with a first success in the Derby and also won the Juddmonte International. Guinevere's Spirit's dam, American Spirit, has enjoyed success as a broodmare and has produced five winners, including a smart sort in Make It Up. Guinevere's Spirit is by a Derby winner in Camelot.