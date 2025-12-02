Horse In Focus tips for Wednesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

You can now login to read Sporting Life Plus content with your Paddy Power or Betfair account. Click the login button below for access to this article, more premium editorial including insight from Willie Mullins, free video replays, My Stable, and more.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Wednesday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Haydock
Mydaddypaddy – 12:08
Jaipaletemps – 15:12
Kempton
Fifty Nifty – 19:40
Buccabay – 19:40
Lingfield
Knight of Magic – 13:00
Supplicate – 13:30
Goldmoyne – 15:05
Wednesday's Best Bet
Goldmoyne - 15:05 Lingfield
GOLDMOYNE lost his way for Timothy Doyle in Ireland, but he was well backed starting out for James Owen, and duly caught the eye over seven furlongs at Newcastle recently.
He went like the best horse at the weights returned to the all-weather on that occasion, but he did too much too soon, not settling and setting a strong gallop and picked up late in the day by a couple who were ridden more patiently.
Such tactics can be hard to pull off at Newcastle, but the sharper nature of Lingfield over this shorter trip should play to his strengths, and he’s fared well with the draw. With that run under his belt, he’s expected to prove himself well handicapped.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.