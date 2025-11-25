Horse In Focus tips for Wednesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Wednesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Wednesday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Chelmsford
Mister Sandman – 18:15
Tyger Bay – 19:15
Market Rasen
So You Know – 12:20
Sir Carnegie – 13:20
Gata Ban – 13:20
Seasmoke – 14:55
Newcastle
Educate – 15:30
Echalar – 17:00
Wetherby
Spadestep – 13:08
He’s Bresilian – 14:09
Visual Impact – 14:39
Dundalk
Mahi Mahi – 13:48
Una Matata – 14:18
Sir Les Patterson – 15:48
Glady Eagle – 17:20
Migdam – 17:20
Wednesday's Best Bet
SEASMOKE – 14:55 Market Rasen
SEASMOKE was a fair winner over hurdles, but is set to take her form up a few levels over fences following her promising debut in this sphere at Stratford last month.
That was her first run for seven months and she shaped with plenty of promise under a patient ride, given plenty to do in relation to the two who finished in front of her, but doing more than enough to suggest she can win races from this sort of mark.
Seasmoke was doing good late work, suggesting she’ll be fully effective at this longer trip, and she has a more unexposed profile than her rivals in this field, with improvement forthcoming, too.
