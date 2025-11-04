Horse In Focus tips for Wednesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Wednesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Wednesday's Horses In Focus
Chepstow
Double Measure – 14:00
Matty’s Getaway – 14:30
Kadastral – 14:30
Musselburgh
Emerald Army – 14:55
Spooky Wooky – 16:03
Kempton
Huscal – 17:00
Completely Random – 17:30
Dundalk
Irish Rumour – 15:50
Wednesday's Best Bet
COMPLETELY RANDOM - 17:30 Kempton
COMPLETELY RANDOM won back-to-back handicaps at Southwell and Leicester earlier in the year, but he didn't have the rub of the green in some of the top six-furlong events afterwards.
He shaped as though he's back in top form after five weeks off over seven furlongs at Newmarket at the end of September, travelling well off the pace before finishing well under a hands-and-heels ride, simply given too much to do. Completely Random has a good record on the all-weather, too, and having been dropped 2lb since, he can prove himself well handicapped.
