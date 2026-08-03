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Horse In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Sporting Life Plus
Mon August 03, 2026 · 3h ago

We select a win trixie for Tuesday's action from the horses that caught the eye of Timeform's reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus?

Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.

In this article we consult the list of Horses In Focus before selecting the best bets for the day.

The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

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