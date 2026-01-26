Horse In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of Timeform's reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
Chepstow
High Tea – 14:02
Newcastle
Just Call Me Lucy – 15:00
Tuesday's Best Bet
HIGH TEA - 14:02 Chepstow
HIGH TEA was shorter in the betting than on his three qualifying runs and he duly showed improved form to open his account on his handicap debut over this course and distance in November.
The second and third from that race both won next time to boost the form and High Tea looked a major threat at the time of his departure at Ludlow last month. He was around half a length down and responding to pressure when taking a heavy fall at the second-last and, provided that hasn't left a mark, he is sure to launch another bold bid having been reassessed since.
