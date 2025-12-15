Horse In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus? Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time. All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team. The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Tuesday's Horses In Focus Catterick Joeybottles - 13:45

Caman Rocco - 14:15

Wincanton Regent's Stroll - 12:30

Bobbi With An I - 15:00

Tuesday's Best Bet REGENT'S STROLL - 12:30 Wincanton

REGENT'S STROLL developed into a smart novice hurdler last season, but he's all over a chaser on looks, and he shaped with plenty of promise on his return and debut in this sphere when finishing third in the Grade 2 John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury last month. He was strong in the betting pitched in at the deep end on his chase debut, but he was just too free in the first half of the race, running away with Harry Cobden and setting fractions which were virtually impossible to sustain. Regent's Stroll produced some bold leaps, looking a natural over the larger obstacles, but he began to tire around three from home and wasn't given a hard time for all he stuck to his task well. The hood goes back on now, which should help him channel his energy better, and with the freshness hopefully out of his system now, he can confirm himself a bright prospect having his sights lowered.