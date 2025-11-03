Horse In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
Lingfield
Bella Perla – 13:40
Arthur Rose – 15:10
Ten Club – 16:10
Warwick
Tedwin Hills – 15:02
Milan Tino – 15:02
The Great Escape – 16:02
Got A Dream – 16:02
Wolverhampton
Knight of Magic – 14:52
Gladiadora – 18:30
Tuesday's Best Bet
ARTHUR ROSE – 15:10 Lingfield
It didn’t quite work out for ARTHUR ROSE when trained by Mark Fahey in Ireland, but she has joined new connections on an attractive mark as a result, and she shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up on first start for Brian Toomey at Chelmsford last month.
She was tight enough in the betting and only beaten a head, moving through the race powerfully but just conceding first run on the winner, running on all the way to the line and only just failing. Arthur Rose has a good draw to work from and, with the prospect of more to come, she can prove herself well handicapped.
