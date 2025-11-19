Horse In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Lingfield
Age of Time – 11:10
Tortured Soul – 11:10
Sky Safari – 14:30
Newcastle
Sibyl Charm – 19:15
Warwick
Loaded And Locked – 12:35
Pismo Beach – 13:10
Sunday Soldier – 14:55
Wincanton
Merry Monty – 15:20
Thurles
William Tell – 12:50
Dairy Force – 14:00
Pourquoi Poi – 14:00
Lamby Island – 14:35
Thursday's Best Bet
SIBYL CHARM - 19:15 Newcastle
SIBLY CHARM is a regular at Newcastle and has three wins to her name at this track, including one over this course and distance.
She hasn't been shaping too badly at this venue of late, either, but she caught the eye also back on turf at Redcar earlier this month, coming in for some strong support and unlucky not to finish closer.
Sibyl Charm was shuffled back on the rail that day as others began to mount their challenge, meeting trouble on more than one occasion, but finishing her race to good effect once in the clear. She is back down to her last winning mark now and will be a major player if building on her latest run.
