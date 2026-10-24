Horse In Focus tips for Sunday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

We select a win trixie for Sunday's action from the horses that caught the eye of Timeform's reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus? Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time. In this article we consult the list of Horses In Focus before selecting the best bets for the day. The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Sunday's Horses In Focus: Best Bets For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown. Recommended Bet: Win Trixie (3 doubles and a treble)

DEARG MOR – 13:42 Galway

DEARG MOR was a fair maiden over hurdles, but showed improved form right away when finishing third on his chasing debut over this course and distance earlier this month. He fared best of those who were ridden patiently on that occasion, while some interference late in the day didn’t help his cause, but he left the impression he’s on a good mark. That experience won’t be lost on him and he must have a big chance up 2lb in the weights. Timeform report: DEARG MOR shaped well sent chasing after 11 weeks off, faring best of those held up and also not enjoying the clearest of runs late on, keeping on at the time having made rapid headway between 3 out and 2 out; he's open to improvement.

UN SENS A LA VIE – 13:50 Aintree

UN SENS A LA VIE showed useful form over hurdles when making a successful return at Market Rasen last month and appeals as the type to make up into an even better chaser. His physique and demeanour all point to him going on to even better things in this sphere and, representing a yard amongst the winners, he is taken to make a winning start to his chasing career. Timeform report: UN SENS A LA VIE served further notice of his stable's fine start to the autumn as he took advantage of calmer waters than when he'd tackled the old Betfair Hurdle on his sole previous handicap start, making that class tell despite giving the impression he can come on for the run, too; never far away, went on over circuit out, tackled straight but kept doing enough, threatened still final 50 yds and won driven out as he finally showed signs of tiring near line; he's all over a chaser on looks and demeanour and isn't at all slow despite that physique.

BOOMBAWN – 15:00 Aintree

BOOMBAWN is a smart chaser at his best who finished last season in better heart than his finishing positions suggested and shaped well on return over hurdles at Chepstow recently. He started a big price on that occasion, but that presumably a pipe-opener to another crack at this prize. He’s 10 lb lower than when fourth in this last year and in first-time cheekpieces, he looks to have a great chance. Timeform report: BOOMBAWN shaped well after 6 months off, having a potentially favourable hurdling mark to play with yet still leaving the firm impression this was more a pipe-opener than anything, almost certainly ahead of a return to chasing for something like the Old Roan, for which he must be high on any shortlist given he was fourth last season when arriving without a run and now sits 9 lb lower in the weights; tracked pace, left behind gradually straight, not unduly punished.