Horse In Focus tips for Sunday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Sunday's Horses In Focus
Huntingdon
Lune Brillante – 15:30
Wonderful Everyday – 15:30
Kelso
Authorized Mission – 12:20
Al Kalila – 13:30
Gold Clermont – 14:00
Catch Catchfire – 14:00
Nells Son – 14:37
Spectacularsunrise – 15:15
Cork
Break My Soul – 13:40
Sunday's Best Bet
SPECTACULARSUNRISE – 15:15 Kelso
SPECTACULARSUNRISE defied big odds and a late-maturing pedigree when making a winning debut in a bumper at Huntingdon last season and he built on the promise if his first start over hurdles when opening his account in this sphere at Bangor in October.
He jumped well on that occasion, produced to lead at the third-last and soon drawing clear for a 12-length success under a hands-and-heels ride. Spectacularsunrise looked a good prospect that day, one who almost certainly has more to offer now handicapping from what looks a lenient opening mark of 122.
