Horse In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of Timeform's reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Saturday's Horses In Focus
Lingfield
Westcombe - 14:20
Pride of Donegal - 14:20
Sandown
Sinnatra - 12:15
Jubilee Alpha - 14:25
Annsam - 15:05
Dance And Glance - 15:35
Southwell
Dagger Strike - 17:00
Bin Ajwad - 19:00
Cork
Lecale's Diamond - 14:47
Milan Forth - 15:22
Saturday's Best Bet
BIN AJWAD - 19:00 Southwell
James Tate's likeable gelding Bin Ajwad ended his three-year-old campaign by running up a hat-trick in handicaps at Southwell and he can make it a four-timer over the same course and distance off top weight in Southwell’s mile handicap.
Bin Ajwad got off the mark on his handicap debut in September and completed his hat-trick with a useful effort in November, finding extra when tackled in the final furlong and going on to win by half a length from Mr Mistoffelees in what looked strong-looking form for the time of year. Going the right way and clearly possessing a good attitude, Bin Ajwad can extend his winning run.
