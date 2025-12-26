Horse In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section on Sporting Life racecards.
Saturday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Chepstow
Spectacularsunsrise – 12:00
Oakley – 12:30
Sonic Pioneer – 13:40
Kaldoun des Rocs – 13:40
Macktoad – 13:40
Mr Vango – 14:50
Jubilee Express – 14:50
Git Maker – 14:50
Kempton
Mambonumberfive – 13:55
Wetherby
Lights Go Down – 14:15
Wolverhampton
Lady Dora Mae – 18:00
Leopardstown
Skylight Hustle – 13:47
Carrigmoornaspruce – 13:47
Le Divin Enfant – 13:47
Weveallbeencaught – 15:00
Will The Wise – 15:00
Buachaillbocht – 15:00
Limerick
The Big Westerner – 13:27
Marelly – 15:11
Saturday's Best Bet
MAMBONUMBERFIVE - 13:55 Kempton
MAMBONUMBERFIVE won the Adonis over hurdles at this course last season, but he was always a chaser on looks, and he's taken to this discipline in grand style, winning both of his starts in this sphere in style.
The form is working out well, too, having more in hand than the official margin suggests when beating a next-time-out winner at Newbury last time. Both of his wins over fences have come in handicaps, but he's a graded performer in the making and, with plenty of improvement still to come, he looks very interesting now moving up in class.
