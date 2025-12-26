Menu icon
Get today's Horses In Focus
Get today's Horses In Focus

Horse In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

By Timeform
Horse Racing
Fri December 26, 2025 · 2h ago

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus?

Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.

All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.

The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Saturday's Horses In Focus

For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.

Chepstow

Spectacularsunsrise – 12:00

Oakley – 12:30

Sonic Pioneer – 13:40

Kaldoun des Rocs – 13:40

Macktoad – 13:40

Mr Vango – 14:50

Jubilee Express – 14:50

Git Maker – 14:50

Kempton

Mambonumberfive – 13:55

Wetherby

Lights Go Down – 14:15

Wolverhampton

Lady Dora Mae – 18:00

Leopardstown

Skylight Hustle – 13:47

Carrigmoornaspruce – 13:47

Le Divin Enfant – 13:47

Weveallbeencaught – 15:00

Will The Wise – 15:00

Buachaillbocht – 15:00

Limerick

The Big Westerner – 13:27

Marelly – 15:11

Saturday's Best Bet

MAMBONUMBERFIVE - 13:55 Kempton

MAMBONUMBERFIVE won the Adonis over hurdles at this course last season, but he was always a chaser on looks, and he's taken to this discipline in grand style, winning both of his starts in this sphere in style.

The form is working out well, too, having more in hand than the official margin suggests when beating a next-time-out winner at Newbury last time. Both of his wins over fences have come in handicaps, but he's a graded performer in the making and, with plenty of improvement still to come, he looks very interesting now moving up in class.

Most Followed

