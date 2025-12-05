Horse In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

You can now login to read Sporting Life Plus content with your Paddy Power or Betfair account. Click the login button below for access to this article, more premium editorial including insight from Willie Mullins, free video replays, My Stable, and more.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Saturday's Horses In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown.
Chepstow
Modern Man – 14:46
Aintree
Tarus Bay – 11:48
The Kalooki Kid – 13:30
Westerninthepark – 14:40
Sandown
Sober Glory – 12:10
Turndlightsdownlow – 13:20
Absolutely Doyen – 13:20
Lulamba – 13:50
Il Etait Temps – 15:00
O’Connell – 15:35
Tanganyika – 15:35
Wetherby
Kilbarry Hill – 12:17
Visual Impact – 13:25
Striking Midnight – 13:57
Wolverhampton
Hitched – 18:30
Educate – 19:30
Navan
Ayiko – 13:42
Wingmen – 14:52
Kopeck de Mee – 14:52
Saturday's Best Bet
O'CONNELL - 15:35 Sandown
O'CONNELL progressed well over fences last season, completing a hat-trick at this course over three miles in a heavy-ground handicap, and he shaped particularly well on his return to action at Carlisle last month.
That performance was on par with his best, catching the eye as he closed all the while from a long way back on ground which may have been on the quick side for him. He left the impression that day that he's still on a good mark, and the return to this longer trip back on an easier surface will be perfect for him.
