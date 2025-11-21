Horse In Focus tips for Saturday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Saturday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus? Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time. All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team. The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Saturday's Horses In Focus For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown. Ascot Bobbi With An I – 12:55

Brookie – 15:15

Haydock Masked Man – 12:08

Double Measure – 12:08

Escapeandevade – 12:40

Iroko – 13:50

Joyeux Machin – 14:25

Horaces Pearl – 14:25

Haiti Couleurs – 15:00

Wolverhampton Liberty Bird – 19:55

Punchestown Kitzbuhel – 12:32

Rocky’s Diamond – 13:05

Glen Kiln – 14:10

Saturday's Best Bet BOBBI WITH AN I – 12:55 Ascot

BOBBI WITH AN I was a winner in Irish points and also made a winning start under Rules at Wincanton last season, but she bled when pulled up in a Listed contest on her only other start of the campaign. However, she confirmed her well-being when shaping well over an inadequate trip on her return at Exeter recently, doing all of her best work at the finish and leaving the impression she’d come on for the run. That was a competitive race for her handicap debut, and she shaped like a horse who is on a good mark, so now moving back up to a more suitable trip and with that run under her belt, she’s expected to be very competitive representing a yard going through a purple patch at present (47% strike rate in the last week).