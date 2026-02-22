Horse In Focus tips for Monday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Monday caught the eye of Timeform's reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Monday's Horses In Focus
Plumpton
Mondo Man – 13:30
Lumi Plugin – 14:35
Wolverhampton
Waterford Castle – 19:00
Monday’s Best Bet
LUMI PLUGIN – 14:35 Plumpton
LUMI PLUGIN was progressive over hurdles last season and, though he didn’t immediately take to fences, he proved better than ever upped markedly in trip when opening his account in this sphere over course and distance four weeks ago.
He matched his fairly useful hurdles form on that occasion, looming up entering the straight and produced to lead between the last two fences. Lumi Plugin was value for more than the official winning margin and, totally unexposed at this trip, he’s strongly fancied to defy a 5lb rise in the weights.
