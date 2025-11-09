Horse In Focus tips for Monday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Monday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Monday's Horses In Focus
Kempton
Sixty Plus - 14:30
Carlisle
The Widdow Maker - 13:15
Chase A Fortune - 14:48
Monday's Best Bet
THE WIDDOW MAKER - 13:15 Carlisle
The Widdow Maker returned from almost two years off the track in February but back over fences and with a couple of runs over hurdles under his belt he showed that he retains plenty of his old ability when winning a veterans' chase at Exeter the following month.
Only 1 lb higher in the weights now, The Widdow Maker shaped as though he'd be competitive back in similar company when making an encouraging return at Stratford last month when finishing third behind a chasing debutant five years his junior.
The Widdow Maker comes with the added recommendation of Joe Tizzard's stable being in fine form, the yard having had a double at Wincanton on Saturday, and he looks capable of making the long journey up from Dorset worthwhile.
