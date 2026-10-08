Horse In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

We select a win trixie for Friday's action from the horses that caught the eye of Timeform's reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus? Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag. A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time. In this article we consult the list of Horses In Focus before selecting the best bets for the day. The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Friday's Horses In Focus: Best Bets For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown. Recommended Bet: Win Trixie (3 doubles and a treble)

SANIT JEANNAIS – 13:57 Chepstow

SAINT JEANNAIS looked more than useful when making a winning bumper debut at Worcester in October and, though he didn't build on that in an Ascot bumper next time, he was again very impressive sent hurdling at Bangor in May. Open to above-average improvement, which probably makes him the one to beat for a bang-in-form stable. Timeform report: SAINT JEANNAIS had looked more than useful when landing the first of his 2 bumpers and did so again making hurdling debut after 6 months off; prominent, travelled powerfully, led between last 2, quickened clear easily run-in, very impressive; should make above-average improvement for all his second run last season was nothing like as good as his first.

ARCHERS BAY – 15:30 Newmarket

ARCHERS BAY won a handicap at Ascot over this trip in August and has shown an even better level of form in defeat on both subsequent outings, most recently when length second of four in listed race over this course and distance a fortnight ago. A mark of just 1 lb higher now back in a handicap looks lenient and he's a really interesting runner. Timeform report: ARCHERS BAY is extremely likeable and resumed his progress stepping back out of handicaps, shaping well in defeat to an exciting one in Godolphin ownership; held up, quickened best approaching 2f out and soon in contention, ran on without ever looking likely to run down dictating winner; would be a really interesting runner in the Old Rowley Cup in a fortnight's time considering the race is an early closer.

COSIMIC CONNECTION – 15:43 Chepstow

COSMIC CONNECTION is a point winner who made a very promising start over hurdles back in the spring, making it three from four in a 15-runner handicap at Sandown in late-April. Open to further improvement with the longer trip unlikely to pose any issues, he looks very interesting. He’s the first runner in Timeform's 50 To Follow this season. Timeform report: COSMIC CONNECTION progressed again kept to 2m, exciting that he could do this with his hurdles career less than 2 months old, further still to be tackled but likely to be a serious challenger in top handicaps at shorter as well next season, with the Greatwood a likely starting point; close up first, settled in touch, headway straight, led approaching last, kept on well, kept up to work; open to further improvement.

Horses To Follow is available online now