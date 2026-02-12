Horse In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Friday caught the eye of Timeform's reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Friday's Horses In Focus
Chepstow
Jalisco Star – 15:10
Delta Blues Belle – 16:55
Kelso
Moon Phases – 15:35
Lion Rose Sivola – 16:45
Wolverhampton
Al Najashi – 19:15
Friday’s Best Bet
DELTA BLUES BELLE – 16:55 Chepstow
DELTA BLUES BELLE had raced at around two miles on her first four starts over hurdles, but she’s from a good staying family, and she proved a different proposition upped markedly to three miles and a furlong when opening her account at Huntingdon last week.
She made a mockery of her mark under a very confident ride, doing everything on the bridle, travelling powerfully and hard held passing the line. Delta Blues Belle had plenty in hand that day and, wisely turned out under a 7lb penalty, she will be very hard to beat given she’s totally unexposed at staying trips.
