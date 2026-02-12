Menu icon
Horse In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

By Timeform
Horse Racing
Thu February 12, 2026 · 1h ago

Find out which runners on Friday caught the eye of Timeform's reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus?

Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.

All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.

The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Friday's Horses In Focus

For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown

Chepstow

Jalisco Star – 15:10

Delta Blues Belle – 16:55

Kelso

Moon Phases – 15:35

Lion Rose Sivola – 16:45

Wolverhampton

Al Najashi – 19:15

Friday’s Best Bet

DELTA BLUES BELLE – 16:55 Chepstow

DELTA BLUES BELLE had raced at around two miles on her first four starts over hurdles, but she’s from a good staying family, and she proved a different proposition upped markedly to three miles and a furlong when opening her account at Huntingdon last week.

She made a mockery of her mark under a very confident ride, doing everything on the bridle, travelling powerfully and hard held passing the line. Delta Blues Belle had plenty in hand that day and, wisely turned out under a 7lb penalty, she will be very hard to beat given she’s totally unexposed at staying trips.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

