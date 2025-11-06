Horse In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Friday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Friday's Horses In Focus
Exeter
Kalif du Berlais - 14:25
Thistle Ask - 14:25
Theonewedreamof - 15:35
Fontwell
Tigers Moon - 15:45
Newcastle
Bowood - 17:30
Ignac Lamar - 18:00
Dundalk
Masked Angel - 17:15
Friday's Best Bet
BOWOOD - 17:30 Newcastle
Bowood capitalised on a much-reduced mark when an emphatic winner over this course and distance 11 days ago and remains well treated under a 5 lb penalty.
Bowood, who was ridden patiently as usual, made smooth headway two furlongs out and was produced to lead entering the final furlong before readily quickening four and a half lengths clear, looking back on the top of his game.
That was Bowood's first start at Newcastle since early-2024 and he looked well suited by the stiff mile. Even under a penalty he still stands out on these terms and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 5 lb.
