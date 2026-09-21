Horse In Focus tip for Tuesday from eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

We select a horse for Tuesday's action from the horses that caught the eye of Timeform's reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
In this article we consult the list of Horses In Focus before selecting the best bets for the day.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Tuesday's Horse In Focus
For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown
FLIGHT TRACKER - 16:20 Southwell
FLIGHT TRACKER has a fine pedigree - he's from the family of Kingman - and he was beaten just a nose having been well supported on his debut at Sandown last month, beaten only by another promising newcomer who has franked the form since.
He continued his promising start when filling the same position at Goodwood last time, likely to have pushed the winner even further had he got a clearer run in the final furlong. Flight Tracker wasn't unduly punished and promises to do better still, more than capable of winning a race of this nature.
Timeform report: FLIGHT TRACKER had bumped into an exciting Godolphin-owned prospect on debut and continued his promising start, likely to have pushed the winner even closer with a smoother passage in the final 1f; in touch, pushed along 3f out, effort when met some trouble final 1f, ran on, not unduly punished; from a smart Juddmonte family, he's well up to winning a similar event and there should be even better to come from him over middle distances at 3 yrs.
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