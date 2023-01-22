Joseph O’Brien’s gelding finished second behind Allaho last term and was the 7/4 favourite on his return to the track under JJ Slevin.

In the Grade Two he travelled prominently but tailed the strong-finishing Haut En Couleurs and French Dynamite turning into the home straight.

The former looked have the race under control – but a final-flight fall ended his hopes while French Dynamite made a serious mistake behind him.

Fakir D’oudairies then swept through to take up the lead and crossed the line six lengths ahead.

Chacun Pour Soi had moved with promise for a long way, before dropping away quite tamely.

Fakir D'oudairies was left unchanged at 7/1 by Paddy Power for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham, the race in which he was second to Allaho in 2021.