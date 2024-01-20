Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase preview and tips

Timeform verdict and selection:

ALLAHO couldn't extend his winning sequence to six in the King George over Christmas at Kempton but still performed with credit to take third and Willie Mullins' dual Ryanair hero is hard to side against now back in trip. Stablemates Appreciate It (second choice) and Capodanno can fight it out for minor honours.

View from connections:

Allaho bids to bounce back from King George defeat in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles on Sunday.

The Grade Two contest has twice proved a springboard to Cheltenham Festival glory for the Willie Mullins-trained gelding, with his 2021 and 2022 triumphs preceding a pair of stunning front-running victories in the Ryanair Chase for owners Cheveley Park Stud.

He was similarly jaw-dropping when winning the 2022 Punchestown Gold Cup, but having since spent 19 months on the sidelines, there is a question mark over how much of his former brilliance he retains.

The 10-year-old was solid rather than spectacular when making a successful comeback in November’s Clonmel Oil Chase and could finish only third as a hot favourite for Kempton’s Boxing Day showpiece.

“Allaho came out of his last race fine,” said Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson. “I think it’s fair to say we were hoping for a bit more from him (in the King George), maybe the ground was a bit lively and there is maybe a slight question mark whether he really stayed the three miles.

“I think coming back in trip will suit him well, so hopefully he can run well on Sunday and then we can head back for the Ryanair again.”