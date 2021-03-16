Willie Mullins Column: Cheltenham Tuesday guide

A star-studded squad on day one of the Cheltenham Festival and hopes are high that Appreciate It can get the Closutton team off to a flying start.

1.20 Appreciate It

He would look to be a good favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme having performed well in Ireland, winning his two Grade Ones. He’s done nothing wrong and was second at the meeting last year. He jumps well so has every chance and hopefully might give us a good start to the Festival. I walked the course on Sunday and thought the track was heading towards being good but there was a lot of rain overnight. I was amazed by the difference in the ground on Monday morning and it was a totally different racetrack. The smaller field should make it easier for jockeys to ride, a lot of the social runners haven’t turned up which is a pity and something that could be a feature for the week. 1.20 Blue Lord

He worked last week and showed a lot of improvement so we felt he could be a good second string for us in this. He’s in very good form at home and pleasing us.

1.55 Franco De Port

The rain will benefit him hugely, it will just slow them down a little bit. He could be coming along at the business end of the race up that tough hill. 3.05 James Du Berlais

He’s a recruit from France. Daryl Jacob rides him. He has top class form in France as a three and four-year-old and I think he’s adjusted well to jumping our style of hurdles. The ease in the ground will suit him and we’re very happy with the few bits of work he’s done but it’s tough to change stables and he’d had a tough season in France. We bought him to go chasing next year but he’s fresh and well and is worth having a run in a Champion Hurdle as it’s a long time before October or November when he might be back in action.

3.05 Saldier

He hasn’t shown his best form yet this season and we’ll possibly try a chance of tactics on him. Danny Mullins, who rode him to win a Morgiana Hurdle, is back aboard and we’re hoping he has place claims too. 3.05 Sharjah

The rain wasn’t in his favour. He has good form around the track though, including when second last year, so hopefully still has an each-way chance.

3.40 Concertista

She has a great record at Cheltenham. She was second in the Mares’ Novice on her first start over hurdles and came back last year to win that race by a good distance. The extra half-mile here will suit her and the rain shouldn’t be a problem. She looks to have an outstanding chance. 3.40 Great White Shark

Ran well in the Martin Pipe last year and track form puts her in with a squeak in this. Better ground would suit her and she deserves her place in the line-up. 3.40 My Sister Sarah

This is her first run after a wind operation and if that works it might bring about improvement which could give each-way punters a chance of a return. 4.15 Saint Sam

He’s been running well all year but just hasn’t been able to contend with the real top-notchers in his age group. We’re dropping him back to a handicap in the Fred Winter and hope that helps him. The soft ground will be to his liking and overall I’d give him a real chance.

4.15 Youmdor

He has some good form and looked like he was going to collect at Fairyhouse when falling at the last. We then ran him back at Leopardstown but I think that came too quick for him and he ran too free. Hopefully he’s recovered and is in good shape. He has top weight but they have a fair record in this race and if he settles as he did at Fairyhouse he has a chance of making the frame. 4.50 Lord Royal