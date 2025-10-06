Hopes high for Caballero Cliff hurdling campaign

Robert Stephens hopes Weatherbys Champion Bumper fourth Caballero Cliff can reap the rewards of spending a spell with Gold Cup-winning trainer Henrietta Knight by enjoying a successful time over hurdles this season.
The son of Muhaarar defied his 150/1 price tag to finish the best of the British-trained runners in the Grade One contest at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
And in preparation for Caballero Cliff's novice hurdle campaign the former jockey has left no stone unturned after sending him on a week-long schooling session with Knight, who famously saddled Best Mate to three Gold Cup wins.
Stephens said: “Everything is all good with Caballero Cliff and we are very happy with him.
“It was a very good run he put up in the Champion Bumper, especially with him being a four-year-old as well.
“We have some nice big targets, but we will start him off low and go from there really.
“Before he was turned away for the summer he went to Henrietta Knight’s for a week and did a lot of schooling and he was very good. We are very excited about the season.
“As long as the ground is on the soft side we will try and start him at some point later this month.
"We will start him off over two miles I would imagine, but he could be one that gets a bit further in time we will just have to see how we go.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.