Hopes high for Caballero Cliff hurdling campaign

The son of Muhaarar defied his 150/1 price tag to finish the best of the British-trained runners in the Grade One contest at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

And in preparation for Caballero Cliff's novice hurdle campaign the former jockey has left no stone unturned after sending him on a week-long schooling session with Knight, who famously saddled Best Mate to three Gold Cup wins.

Stephens said: “Everything is all good with Caballero Cliff and we are very happy with him.

“It was a very good run he put up in the Champion Bumper, especially with him being a four-year-old as well.

“We have some nice big targets, but we will start him off low and go from there really.

“Before he was turned away for the summer he went to Henrietta Knight’s for a week and did a lot of schooling and he was very good. We are very excited about the season.

“As long as the ground is on the soft side we will try and start him at some point later this month.

"We will start him off over two miles I would imagine, but he could be one that gets a bit further in time we will just have to see how we go.”