Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Trainer Robert Stephens
Trainer Robert Stephens

Hopes high for Caballero Cliff hurdling campaign

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Mon October 06, 2025 · 21 min ago

Robert Stephens hopes Weatherbys Champion Bumper fourth Caballero Cliff can reap the rewards of spending a spell with Gold Cup-winning trainer Henrietta Knight by enjoying a successful time over hurdles this season.

The son of Muhaarar defied his 150/1 price tag to finish the best of the British-trained runners in the Grade One contest at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

And in preparation for Caballero Cliff's novice hurdle campaign the former jockey has left no stone unturned after sending him on a week-long schooling session with Knight, who famously saddled Best Mate to three Gold Cup wins.

Stephens said: “Everything is all good with Caballero Cliff and we are very happy with him.

“It was a very good run he put up in the Champion Bumper, especially with him being a four-year-old as well.

“We have some nice big targets, but we will start him off low and go from there really.

“Before he was turned away for the summer he went to Henrietta Knight’s for a week and did a lot of schooling and he was very good. We are very excited about the season.

“As long as the ground is on the soft side we will try and start him at some point later this month.

"We will start him off over two miles I would imagine, but he could be one that gets a bit further in time we will just have to see how we go.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING