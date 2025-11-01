Hong Kong option for Khaadem following Breeders' Cup third

Trained by Charlie Hills, the nine-year-old gelding came through late to grab a place in the hands of Frankie Dettori at Del Mar.

He finished three lengths behind runaway winner Shisospicy and, provided the horse is fit and well following his US exertions, a visit to Hong Kong could be next on the agenda.

Hills said on Sky Sports Racing: "He's fine which is great, it's been a hell of a journey with him. Nine years old and to finish third at the Breeders' Cup is a great achievement really for the horse.

"We'll see how he is but I wouldn't rule out Hong Kong for him. He seems to be thriving from his racing so there's no reason why we won't give him one more run this year. We'll see how he comes out of it, we've got to listen to Khaadem himself and if he's looking enthusiastic and full of life then there's no reason why we shouldn't give him another go."

There was a disappointing note from a European perspective in the same race after She's Quality became detached quite early and was pulled up by jockey Colin Keane.

The Jack Davison-trained mare was said to be "showing some right-hind lameness" by on-call Veterinarian Scott Hay after being seen walking onto the equine ambulance on track.

An official statement from the Breeders' Cup said: "She’s Quality was eased by jockey Colin Keane out of an abundance of caution during the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint and was immediately attended to by multiple members of the Breeders’ Cup Veterinary Team.

"After walking onto the equine ambulance and undergoing a thorough examination at the Southern California Equine Foundation (SCEF) hospital, she is back at her barn and will continue to be closely monitored."