Hong Kong latest ahead of the LONGINES HKIR at Sha Tin

Our man Graham Cunningham brings us more news from Hong Kong's biggest racing festival this week.

December 7, 2023 Global shows aiming to Trump each other on draw day What on earth did we do before glitzy sporting draw ceremonies became a thing? British racing used to rub along well enough when the stalls were allocated by some wheezing old gadget in the privacy of the office at Weatherbys - but something changed. Perhaps it was football upping the stakes by engaging a bemused Donald Trump to help Saint and Greavsie with the quarter-final draw for the Rumbelows Cup back in 1992. Or maybe it was a well refreshed Rod Stewart adding stardust and considerable gusto to the draw for the fifth round of the Scottish Cup in 2017. Either way, no racing festival is complete without a massive barrier draw festooned with more moving parts than the average Cameron Mackintosh production nowadays – and today’s ceremony for Sunday’s LONGINES HKIR had all the necessary ingredients.

Hometown hero gets the visitor’s draw Recently crowned reporter of the year Nick Luck and popular local MC Heidi Chu were right on brand with matching suits and elegant timepieces. Longines VPM Bernardo Tribolet cut a debonair figure with the sort of bushy grey beard that would make him a canny Santa if the watch game ever heads south. With a runner in all four G1s, Aidan O’Brien spent more time on stage than Bruce Springsteen, albeit with a little less fist clenching and considerably more use of “incredible” and “unbelievable." But the 80-minute extravaganza - complete with multiple group photos and a subtle aside when Lucky responded to his partner’s lengthy Cantonese address with “absolutely spot-on, Heidi,” - did draw one notable gasp from the crowd in the spectacular Sha Tin paddock. It came when Golden Sixty’s owner Stanley Chan stepped up to the plate and drew gate 14 of 14 for his three-time Horse of the Year in Sunday’s Mile.

Stanley Chan draws 14 for Golden Sixty

Princess stays home as support team moves in Golden Sixty has never faced a full field of 13 rivals since his Derby success in March 2020 and, for all that he settles off the pace wherever he is drawn, the widest gate of his career does present an added layer of complexity for Wednesday’s IJC hero Vincent Ho. Meanwhile, Thursday morning threw up a few more tantalising questions. Highfield Princess didn’t come out for her intended AW spin and one of her owner’s associates was heard saying “it is what it is” after John Quinn drew nine for her. Confidence behind Warm Heart and Luxembourg for the Vase and Cup grew after Aidan replied “I think there is no doubt” when asked whether this was his strongest ever HKIR team. The withdrawal of high-class globetrotter Shahryar due to “a potential health issue” left the Japanese team short of one main Vase contender. But Joao Moreira seems very confident of a bold run from fellow Japanese raider Lebensstil and the absence of Shahryar gives the Vase the look of a race in which the three-year-olds are set to have a very persuasive say.

The line-up for the Hong Kong Mile

December 6, 2023 Worldwide WEB in striking role as LONGINES HKIR beckons The prime player in racing politics is upbeat ahead of this year’s LONGINES Hong Kong International Races. Free to roam again after the pandemic years, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges feels Hong Kong is back on the up and, with a record number of international stars in town, the HKJC supremo tackles a range of issues including Sunday’s key questions, the whip debate, World Pool plans and Harry Kane’s impact on Bayern Munich.

Is Hong Kong racing bouncing back after Covid? “The number one passion that Hong Kong people have is horse racing. They were deprived of going racing for so long but we are now fully back in business and, with the quality of horses and jockeys this year, I am convinced we are in for a fantastic week.” How is the World Pool project progressing? “It can take a long time in racing to make things work – I promoted this idea for the first time at the Asian Racing Conference back in 2007 – but when you combine the best racing from all over the world with deep liquidity you have something very special. "Technology is the key to further expansion. The new protocol we are working on will enable us to introduce new wagering opportunities involving exotic bets and I see no reason why UK bookmakers could not become agents for pool bets like the Quartet and Six-Up. "In my experience racing takes three years to adapt. First, you have the teaser, then people see the value, and in year three people often embrace the concept. The sport is still too fragmented but, now I am free to travel and build trust with key decision makers face to face again, I believe we are entering a very exciting phase in World Pool development.” Will the European schedule change in 2024? “We now have the permission of the HK government to capture twelve races in a day, so that gives us a unique opportunity to bring the best races not only from one place but from two or three spaces to create a unique, holistic international programme. Fixture lists will play a key role and discussions are ongoing with key industry figures but I can envisage a hybrid model in which we could stage races from three meetings in one afternoon – let’s say from York or Newmarket along with Longchamp or Baden-Baden – so that we offer the best races from around the world along with the best value wagering opportunities.”

Can the local heroes shine again in Sunday’s G1 races?

Golden Sixty limbers up for Sunday’s Hong Kong Mile (Alex Evers for HKJC)

“We have three super horses in the Sprint, Mile and Cup but Lucky Sweynesse, Golden Sixty and Romantic Warrior do face significant opposition. "It is an experiment to run Golden Sixty first time out in a G1 race against a full field. He can do it but it is not easy, while Romantic Warrior faces probably his most difficult challenge. His Cox Plate win showed that Hong Kong horses can excel on the global stage but there are fantastic Japanese horses against him and Aidan O’Brien has brought a horse of top-class international quality in Luxembourg.” Is Hong Kong now an outlier on rules surrounding whip use? “I am very confident in our position because I look at the customers. You can punish a jockey, you can even punish an owner, but you must be mindful of how the customer feels and, whether it is a big race or a small race, there would be a massive issue by interfering with the result on raceday. "You can do this after you have finalised the result, perhaps the next day or later, if you want to change behaviour, but we have done huge research into this subject and our customers, who put so much time into studying to try and solve the puzzle, do not appreciate it if somebody interferes with that.” How do British racing’s current challenges look from afar? “I once faced similar situations in Germany with multiple racecourses, stakeholders, owners, trainers and even state government, but with the help of colleagues I was able to develop a common vision. You need to understand all the nuances and local issues of the sport to bring people together. In Germany it helped that I was an owner and a breeder and chairman of a racecourse but getting people to buy into the common vision is always the key factor.” How do you rate Harry Kane’s impact at Bayern Munich?

“I played with Borussia Monchengladbach – and so we always had a little bit of stress with Bayern – but I look at quality and Harry is not only a great striker but also a terrific football player. Robert Lewandoski was good for Bayern but Kane is a different level. He plays more for the team and his intelligence would make him a great addition to any league in the world.” Better late than never as Aidan jets in

Aidan O'Brien shares a joke with the HKJC’s Greg Carpenter (Alex Evers for HKJC)

Aidan O’Brien’s trips to Hong Kong tend to be of the hit-and-run variety but the world’s most successful handler is in town early this week and he arrived at Sha Tin bright and early on Wednesday morning after his BA flight from Heathrow was delayed from Monday night until late on Tuesday morning. Planning an afternoon nap before heading to experience Happy Valley for the first time on IJC night, O’Brien ran the rule over his four HKIR hopes – including the triple G1 winner Luxembourg – and confirmed that Ryan Moore is trying to ride at his lowest weight in a long while to partner the Yorkshire Oaks winner Warm Heart in the Vase. “Luxembourg had a foot bruise after his second in the Irish Champion Stakes but this was a race we had our eye on with him,” he said. “Ryan’s first rides back after Japan (and an injury break) are this evening but he seemed in good form,” he said. “He always gets on very well with Warm Heart and I think he’s looking forward to it."

December 5, 2023 Daring Dozen report to the Station

The jockeys line up ahead of the IJC on Wednesday

Twelve international riding stars gathered on the site of a former Police HQ complete with cell block in the bustling heart of Hong Kong. You can write your own punchline about HK stewards cracking down even harder than usual but the spectacular £370m renovation at Tai Kwun on Hollywood Road proved an apt location to set the stage for Wednesday’s LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship. Former IJC winners were out in force – headed by Ryan Moore, Zac Purton, Karis Teetan and Tom Marquand – but newcomer Rachel King captured plenty of attention on what will be her first IJC appearance. The 33-year-old has gone from strength to strength since swapping England for Australia in 2014 and is fresh from G1 success aboard top sprinter Ozzmosis in the Coolmore Stud Stakes at Flemington last month. “To be competing against this class of jockey is very special,” she said “I was lucky enough to walk the Happy Valley track today and I’ll be bugging the other guys and watching as many replays as I can before tomorrow night.” Purton feels that riding at the Valley every week gives him a slight advantage over the visitors but took most of the audience by surprise when asked about his main danger. “His name isn’t easy to pronounce but I think the Kazakh King (Bauyrzhan Murzabayev) might be the one,” he said. “ “My rides are just ok but I think he has a good book to look forward to,” added the HK champion. And HK File followers will be hoping Zac is right as Murzabayev starts the night with a live chance aboard the well-handicapped Gorgeous Vitality.

Questions, questions….. Ace reporter Nick Luck arrives soon to assume his anointed place as lead HKIR media MC but, in the meantime, yours truly has been asked to interview the winner (or winners) of the world’s most famous jockey challenge on Wednesday night. It’s a long while since Lucky endured pre-race nerves but the rest of us are entitled to a few and I woke up at dawn on Tuesday wondering….. Does the Kazakh King speak any English? Why is English rider Rachel King representing Australia? And if interviewing Ryan Moore is tricky under normal circumstances, what will it be like if he’s on convict rations in a bid to get down to 8st 5lb to ride Warm Heart in Sunday’s Vase?

Rachel King being interviewed ahead of Happy Valley on Wednesday

So far so good as Shahryar steps out Each to their own but I’ve never been a great fan of trackwork reports that seldom stretch beyond the realms of “he/she seems to have settled in well and it’s so far, so good.” Still, you need to keep busy before breakfast so here are a few scribbled notes from my morning manoeuvres: Aidan O’Brien’s Cup contender Luxembourg carried his head at its usual jaunty angle as he tracked a Ballydoyle lead horse ahead of stablemates Cairo, Aesop’s Fables and Warm Heart. French star Horizon Dore looked almost as well as his bushy-bearded work rider, while fellow Frenchie Junko galloped down the AW straight showing a familiar powerful, round action that will face a searching examination once it encounters Sha Tin’s fast turf. West Wind Blows showed plenty of zest as the sole horse to undergo a turf spin but the head turner of the morning was probably Japanese raider Shahryar, who looked full of life after his good third in Auguste Rodin’s BC Turf and now heads for a clash with Junko, West Wind Blows and Warm Heart in a wide-open Vase. HK’s vastly different funding climate

HKJC CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (photo: Alex Evers)

I spent long enough in HK racing to stop being shocked at some of the mind-blowing numbers involved but the front page of Monday’s South China Morning Post took me aback. A story based on events at the COP28 summit in Dubai revealed that the HKJC’s new Institute of Philanthropy has signed a statement of collaboration with the Rockefeller Foundation to help protect some of the world’s most vulnerable people from the impacts of climate change. “We aim to build nothing less than a global network of human and technology resources dedicated to strengthening global health resilience to climate change,” said HKJC CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges. And the Club’s initial seed funding for the project? I had to check it wasn’t a misprint but, no, it amounts to a little over £500m – or enough to fund every single race run in Britain from now until this time in 2026. It really is a different world.

December 4, 2023 This is hardcore as global stars gather for HK’s biggest Festival A sleepy-looking Nicholas Anelka is behind me in the airport passport queue, while Jarvis Cocker and Pulp are headlining the Clockenflap Festival on the Central Harbourfront. Time will tell if the brooding French flyer and the sardonic Sheffield sage find time for a trip to the races this week but a host of other global stars are in town and the local heroes could have more to do than the markets suggest in four LONGINES HKIR contests worth almost £12m this Sunday.

A thirst for knowledge is essential to find an edge at any international racing festival and trying to see something a little beyond the obvious can pay dividends. The Vase (2400m) looks marked for export as usual, especially with HK’s top stayer Russian Emperor on the sidelines, and Euro raiders Warm Heart and Junko will have to bring their A game to thwart a powerful Japanese contingent. But there are two ways of looking at the other three feature events and, although fans of Lucky Sweynesse, Golden Sixty and Romantic Warrior won’t need much encouragement to stay loyal, the three kings of HK racing aren’t bankers to come bearing gifts this Christmas.

Three Kings not guaranteed to prove the winning hand

Top sprinter Lucky Sweynesse stretches out on Monday morning (Alex Evers for HKJC)

Lucky Sweynesse went into the summer as the world’s highest rated turf sprinter but things haven’t gone as smoothly as expected this season, with two defeats at 1.2 and 1.4 followed by a G2 success at 1.3 under Zac Purton which was workmanlike at best. Golden Sixty’s place in HK racing history is already guaranteed and Francis Lui and Vincent Ho seem adamant that their three-time Horse of the Year will be ready to peak as he bids to win a third Mile on Sunday. Most fans and media members seem happy to go along with the view that the Golden boy will be as good as ever but backing eight-year-olds to win international G1 races when they haven’t raced in over seven months hardly seems a gilt-edged plan. And, for all that last month’s Cox Plate hero Romantic Warrior ran clean away with last year’s Cup, history shows that Hong Kong horses who go abroad to gain G1 success can struggle to hit the same heights in their next race on home soil. Much can happen at home and abroad between now and Sunday and, if the weather relents, there will be plenty of jumpers going off at skinny odds in Britain and Ireland. Whether those talented twig hoppers will have much in the way of meaningful opposition is up for debate but I’m happy to take the view that a few of the HKIR jollies will have plenty to beat – and experience suggests there will be some dangerous horses going around at very attractive odds this weekend.

Caspar aiming to wear the Valley crown again