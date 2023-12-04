Hong Kong latest ahead of International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley & LONGINES HKIR at Sha Tin

Our man Graham Cunningham sets the scene ahead of Hong Kong's biggest racing festival this week.

This is hardcore as global stars gather for HK’s biggest Festival A sleepy-looking Nicholas Anelka is behind me in the airport passport queue, while Jarvis Cocker and Pulp are headlining the Clockenflap Festival on the Central Harbourfront. Time will tell if the brooding French flyer and the sardonic Sheffield sage find time for a trip to the races this week but a host of other global stars are in town and the local heroes could have more to do than the markets suggest in four LONGINES HKIR contests worth almost £12m this Sunday.

A thirst for knowledge is essential to find an edge at any international racing festival and trying to see something a little beyond the obvious can pay dividends. The Vase (2400m) looks marked for export as usual, especially with HK’s top stayer Russian Emperor on the sidelines, and Euro raiders Warm Heart and Junko will have to bring their A game to thwart a powerful Japanese contingent. But there are two ways of looking at the other three feature events and, although fans of Lucky Sweynesse, Golden Sixty and Romantic Warrior won’t need much encouragement to stay loyal, the three kings of HK racing aren’t bankers to come bearing gifts this Christmas.

Three Kings not guaranteed to prove the winning hand

Top sprinter Lucky Sweynesse stretches out on Monday morning (Alex Evers for HKJC)

Lucky Sweynesse went into the summer as the world’s highest rated turf sprinter but things haven’t gone as smoothly as expected this season, with two defeats at 1.2 and 1.4 followed by a G2 success at 1.3 under Zac Purton which was workmanlike at best. Golden Sixty’s place in HK racing history is already guaranteed and Francis Lui and Vincent Ho seem adamant that their three-time Horse of the Year will be ready to peak as he bids to win a third Mile on Sunday. Most fans and media members seem happy to go along with the view that the Golden boy will be as good as ever but backing eight-year-olds to win international G1 races when they haven’t raced in over seven months hardly seems a gilt-edged plan. And, for all that last month’s Cox Plate hero Romantic Warrior ran clean away with last year’s Cup, history shows that Hong Kong horses who go abroad to gain G1 success can struggle to hit the same heights in their next race on home soil. Much can happen at home and abroad between now and Sunday and, if the weather relents, there will be plenty of jumpers going off at skinny odds in Britain and Ireland. Whether those talented twig hoppers will have much in the way of meaningful opposition is up for debate but I’m happy to take the view that a few of the HKIR jollies will have plenty to beat – and experience suggests there will be some dangerous horses going around at very attractive odds this weekend.

Caspar aiming to wear the Valley crown again